There’s big news in New York State, reported at WeAreBinghamton.com:

An Upstate New York family is taking the state to federal court, arguing that New York’s ban on natural gas extraction wiped out the value of land they legally own. The constitutional argument is simple: if the government eliminates all productive use of your private property, it owes you compensation. Madison Woodward III is a geologist, so when he and his son Thomas purchased land in Delaware County in 2011, it was no casual decision. The property sat on a rich natural gas reserve, and similar tracts just across the border in Pennsylvania were already producing results. They bought with confidence that it was a sound investment. New York then issued an executive order banning hydraulic fracturing statewide. The Woodwards lost the ability to use the mineral rights they had purchased. To understand why that matters: mineral rights are the legal ownership of the natural resources beneath a piece of land, separate from owning the land itself. Rather than walk away, the Woodwards sold the surface rights but held onto the mineral rights, betting that new technology would eventually open a path forward.

That path never opened. In 2024, New York extended its ban to cover every method of extracting natural gas, leaving no workaround. The mineral rights the Woodwards had held for over a decade were rendered worthless by government order, while the same types of properties just across the border in Pennsylvania continued operating freely… Represented at no cost by Pacific Legal Foundation, the Woodwards are making the case that when the government makes a sweeping policy decision, someone always pays for it. They argue that someone should not be a private landowner who plays by the rules and buys property legally…

Whether the case is successful or not, it marks a new and extremely important beginning in the battle for property rights in Upstate New York. First, it brings a new ally into the battle, that being the highly regarded Pacific Legal Foundation. Secondly, it attacks the State’s tyranny, where it hurts by going after the theft of property rights where 100% of those rights have been taken, which exposes the foolish decision to disallow any type of fracking whatsoever.

The essential elements of the lawsuit are provided below:

Plaintiffs Thomas Woodward and Madison Woodward III (together, the Woodwards) bring this Fifth Amendment takings challenge to New York’s comprehensive ban on high-volume hydraulic fracturing, carbon dioxide (CO2) fracturing, and propane gel fracturing, which prohibits all commercially viable methods of extracting natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations underlying their property in Delaware County, New York. N.Y. Env’t Conserv. Law (ECL) § 23-0501. The Woodwards are a father and son who purchased 164 acres of property, including the mineral rights, near Sidney, New York, in 2011. This purchase was based on informed analysis and reasonable investment-backed expectations that they would be allowed to develop the valuable natural gas resources beneath their property. Madison Woodward III evaluated the property and confirmed that it sits in a dry-gas fairway with favorable geologic characteristics suggesting significant resource potential. New York sits atop some of the nation’s most productive natural gas reserves—the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations. These formations extend across the border into Pennsylvania, where they have been developed safely and extensively for over fifteen years, generating substantial income for mineral rights owners, creating jobs, and contributing to American energy security and national security. Rather than allow responsible development of these natural resources, New York has slowly tightened the noose on property rights and energy freedom. In 2008, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) started an environmental review of high-volume hydraulic fracturing under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which prevented DEC from issuing permits during the environmental review process. This de facto moratorium dragged on until 2015, when DEC finished its review and concluded that it had to refuse to issue any permits for high-volume hydraulic fracturing. In 2020, the legislature turned that agency action into a statutory ban on high-volume hydraulic fracturing. § 23-0501(3)(a). Likewise, the statutory ban imposed an indefinite moratorium on propane gel fracturing “until the department completes an analysis of the potential impacts of gelled propane fracturing and makes the analysis publicly available.” § 23-0501(3)(b). The statute does not include any deadline for completing the required analysis and the moratorium currently remains in place six years later. In December 2024, Governor Hochul signed legislation expanding the ban to also include CO2-based fracturing methods. § 23-0501(3)(a). High-volume hydraulic fracturing is the only commercially viable method of extracting natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations. Conventional drilling without fracturing stimulation is commercially impracticable due to the extremely low permeability of shale rock. New York has long recognized mineral rights as severable, and thus a separate and independent estate from the surface estate. See White v. Miller, 78 Misc. 428 (N.Y. Sup. Ct. 1912); Armstrong v. Lake Champlain Granite Co., 147 N.Y. 495 (1895). The Woodwards own only the mineral estate underlying their 164 acres in Delaware County, having severed and retained those rights when they sold the surface in 2019. That mineral estate has one function: extraction of the natural gas beneath it. New York’s comprehensive ban on every viable extraction method renders their mineral rights economically useless. By prohibiting every commercially viable method of extraction, New York forces the Woodwards to leave their mineral estate economically idle without any form of compensation. This amounts to a total taking of private property that violates the Fifth Amendment. By prohibiting the commercially viable methods of fracturing to extract natural gas, New York unfairly requires property owners to bear the burden of the State’s environmental policies. See Pa. Coal Co. v. Mahon, 260 U.S. 393, 416 (1922) (Holmes, J.) (“We are in danger of forgetting that a strong public desire to improve the public condition is not enough to warrant achieving the desire by a shorter cut than the constitutional way of paying for the change.”). The Woodwards are among those whose property rights have been sacrificed to absorb the costs of the State’s environmental policy. A complete ban on the commercially viable methods of gas extraction must be enjoined because, like the restriction on coal mining that amounted to a taking in Pennsylvania Coal Co., it “goes too far.” Id. at 415.

Read the whole case here. One can only pray it is successful. It is going to Federal Court. which is less corrupt than Empire State courts, so that offers hope. The case also nicely articulates the fact that conventional drilling is not commercially viable for shale gas, so that helps, of course. One suspects the case could be decided on that issue.

There is another positive factor, though, and it is that New York needs more gas and more pipelines, as do New England states to the east. None want to say it, of course, but they all know it, and New York’s southern tier region has the gas. So, the case could provide an opportunity for Kathy Hochul to signal she doesn’t care that much about a defense in this instance. We’ll see!

HatTip: S. Kurkoski

#PLF #UpstateNY #SouthernTier #FederalCourt #Takings #Lawsuit #Fracking #PacificLegalFoundation

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