Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1h

I can only hope the CO2 Climate Cult loses big time in this case. These zealots crossed the line into downright evil with their illegal seizure of property. Keep us informed.

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