David Leis is the President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy in Canada. He has “served in a variety of senior leadership roles within industry, government, First Nations and education. His academic credentials from Waterloo, Ryerson and Toronto led him to earn his Masters in Public Policy at Queen’s University in Ontario.”

He also does a podcast and recently interviewed Steve Konnin and Will Happer. It is a little over an hour in length, but truly outstanding in exposing the lies regarding climate change as well as revealing the motivations behind those lies, which range from innocent to mercenary. It’s a very refreshing discussion and well worth anyone’s time, starting out with the basics and then getting deep into the details.

Happer and Koonin, of course, are just wonderful, as they always are! Enjoy!

