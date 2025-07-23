Guest Post from William desRosiers at Coterra Energy.

There was a real energy in the room at last week’s Energy & AI Summit, hosted by U.S. Senator David McCormick and his wife, Dina Powell McCormick. It was exciting—not just because of the subject matter, but because of who showed up. From every corner of the Commonwealth, I saw familiar faces—people I work with across the energy and education spectrum—gathered in one room, exchanging ideas and building connections.

Yes, Pennsylvania had the right people in the room: educators, legislators, workforce partners, and innovators from across the state. But what struck me most was the lineup of CEOs from the energy, tech, and finance sectors. It felt like validation!

For many of us who have been saying for years that Pennsylvania—despite its challenges—is the right place to be, the presence of these national and global leaders confirmed that belief. Pennsylvania is not just a legacy energy state. It’s a launchpad for innovation, powered by its people, its resources, and its strategic position.

A Model That Works

The $90 billion in announced private-sector investments is more than a headline—it’s a wake-up call. These dollars are targeting Pennsylvania to build the power plants, pipelines, AI data hubs, and advanced manufacturing facilities of the future. But none of it will succeed without people.

This was my major takeaway from the whole conference.

Not just any people—but a workforce with technical skills, certifications, and hands-on experience inside control rooms, compressor stations, and construction sites. Welders. Electricians. Instrumentation techs. CDL drivers. Plant operators. These are the jobs that bring innovation to life.

As Senator McCormick put it:

“If the United States does not lead this revolution on our own terms, we will hand control of our infrastructure, our data, our leadership, and our way of life to the Chinese Communist Party.”

To lead on our own terms, we need the workforce to match the ambition. And that workforce doesn’t magically appear—it is trained, supported, and developed through intentional investment.

That’s what we’ve done at Coterra Energy, and that's what I want to share here.

For over a decade, we’ve worked to build a workforce pipeline through strategic investment in Career and Technical Centers (CTCs), dual enrollment programs, and energy pathway initiatives. These programs prepare students for the exact careers now in high demand—careers that will be similarly foundational to the AI-energy-industrial economy.

Last year alone, through our partnership with Commonwealth Charitable Management, we awarded over 800 scholarships to CTC students across Pennsylvania at 20 different CTC high schools. In previous years, that number has exceeded 1,000. We’ve also streamlined our approach by leveraging the Commonwealth's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to turn tax liability into direct investment in workforce readiness. Something we really need to push at the federal level more than ever.

What I want to stress is that these efforts are not symbolic. They are strategic—and scalable.

From Energy to Advanced Manufacturing

The pipeline doesn’t end with CTCs. We’ve built strong partnerships with institutions like the Lackawanna College School of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Pennsylvania College of Technology, and the Susquehanna County CTC CDL Training Program. I often say these institutions serve the energy industry in three essential ways:

They provide direct employment opportunities in areas like well tending, compression, and measurement

They support energy-adjacent careers such as welding, electrical work, and diesel technology

And they deliver cross-industry support through CDL training and heavy equipment operation—skills that power every sector of the economy

This kind of workforce readiness doesn’t just benefit the energy sector—it creates ripple effects across Pennsylvania’s entire industrial landscape.

My message today is simple: the pipeline model we’ve built for the energy sector is flexible and future-ready. With modest alignment and continued investment, it can serve the needs of AI integration, power generation, and advanced manufacturing industries just as effectively.

Mike Rowe: Betting on Blue

I'd be remiss if I didnt highlight the comments of Mike Rowe, host of Dirty Jobs and a national advocate for skilled labor. During the summit, Rowe gave a now-viral speech that cut through the noise:

“We’ve been telling kids for 15 years to code … Yeah, well, AI is coming for the coders. Technology, however, isn’t coming for the welders… the plumbers… the electricians.”

He closed with a bold, unforgettable line:

“Right now, I’d bet on blue.”

Through his mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Rowe has awarded over 2,000 scholarships nationally. That’s impressive—and we’re proud that Coterra’s scholarship work matches that scale within Pennsylvania alone. It’s a testament to what’s possible when companies stop talking about workforce development and start investing in it.

Mike, thank you for traveling to Pittsburgh to share this message!

What Comes Next

The summit wasn’t just a policy forum—it was a proof point. Pennsylvania has the institutions, the people, and the tools to lead the nation in energy, AI, and industrial resurgence.

As Senator McCormick reflected in a message to attendees after the event:

“This historic event showcased more than $90 billion in private-sector investments that will create tens of thousands of jobs and strategically position Pennsylvania as a leading hub for energy, AI, and innovation… These investments will undoubtedly have a transformative impact on our state, permanently changing the trajectory of key sectors that will power our economy and create opportunities for generations to come.”

That scale of investment—and the bipartisan, cross-sector collaboration it represents—should not go unnoticed. It confirms that what we are building here is working, and it’s attracting national attention.

We already have a model that works in the energy sector. The partnerships are in place. The programs are proven. The students are ready. The challenge now is to adapt and scale it.If we want to grow the Commonwealth—and America’s competitiveness—we must invest in a skilled workforce that spans energy, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

And if, after reading this article, you’re serious about workforce programs that actually work—reach out to me or the team at Commonwealth Management. Let’s have the conversation. I want to share what we’ve learned—what has worked, what hasn’t, and how we continue to refine our approach each year. Because the pipeline we’ve built goes beyond energy. It’s becoming a catalyst for AI, advanced manufacturing, and America’s industrial future.

Let’s build that future—together.

A Final Word of Thanks

A special thank-you to Mike Sommers and the team at the API - American Petroleum Institute – for their support of the summit and for hosting an outstanding dinner and discusison the night before. API’s support and recognition of Coterra's workforce pipeline model in Pennsylvania has been tremendous, and their leadership continues to elevate these conversations—ensuring that energy remains central to America’s economic and strategic future!

