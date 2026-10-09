Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 9

Tom, I asked Ai where the money's coming from. After Google quoting excerpts from your post (yea!), I also got this:

"In addition to the Bloomberg-affiliated pipeline, VLGS’s broader environmental law infrastructure relies on other substantial private contributions:

• The Maverick Lloyd Foundation: Contributed a $2.5 million gift to fund the Maverick Lloyd School for the Environment at VLGS, focusing deeply on climate change litigation and environmental justice policy.

• Anonymous International Foundation: Awarded a $10 million donation over three years to expand the school's environmental research, advocacy, and legal training clinics.

These private funds collectively support the VLGS Environmental Advocacy Clinic, which actively files briefs defending Vermont’s landmark Climate Superfund Act against federal and industry lawsuits."

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
Oct 11

In perpetuity, as if greedy Jews owned the fossil fuel companies and the environmentalists are purifying the race.

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