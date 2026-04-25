Green energy warriors wear their hypocrisy on their sleeve as evidence they’re special and too important to have to comply with their own rules. No better example iis offered by the State of Michigan, which is mandating rules it chooses not to follow itself and is suing oil companies for their own failure to use EVs.

The state of Michigan owns or leases only 41 electric vehicles, according to records from the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The state’s revealed preference for traditional gas-powered automobiles contrasts sharply with its lawsuit against oil companies, which alleges that cartelization by Big Oil, not consumer choice, accounts for poor sales of electric vehicles and solar panels. In October 2024 Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office selected three private law firms that specialize in activist litigation to sue oil companies for allegedly contributing to climate change. But a document Michigan Capitol Confidential obtained through a records request indicates that Nessel’s office has fueled gas-powered vehicles at gas stations affiliated with the companies the state is suing.

The record, which includes two years of gas station receipts, does not show much demand for electric vehicles among the attorney general’s staff. Nessel’s office doesn’t use electric vehicles, Kimberly Bush, the director of its office of public information and education, told CapCon in an email… The lawsuit claims that a group of petroleum companies and a trade group — BP PLC, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell PLC, and the American Petroleum Institute — violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, the Clayton Antitrust Act and the Michigan Antitrust Reform Act. These oil companies allegedly colluded to wreck consumer demand for electric vehicles and solar panels, according to the lawsuit. The state of Michigan set a goal of having 2 million electric vehicles on Michigan’s roads by 2030. There are currently 102,880 electric vehicles and 19,385 plug-in electric hybrids registered, according to a document CapCon obtained from the Michigan Department of State through a records request. The state is about 1.8 million electric vehicles short of the MI Health Climate plan goal, or 6.1% toward the 2030 goal as of April 1, 2026. Big Three automakers have reported low consumer demand for electric vehicles. The attorney general’s office is not the only area of state government where EV enthusiasm is waning. In her 2025 proposed budget, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed spending $85 million in taxpayer funds to subsidize electric vehicles, and in 2023 she ordered the state’s roughly 14,000-vehicle fleet to convert to electric. But the governor included no money for electric vehicles in her latest budget.

What a bunch of demagogues! Whitmer and Nessel are shameless as public officials.

Hat Tip: M. Nivelt

#Michigan #EVs #Hypocrisy #AttoneyGeneral #Whitmer #Nessel #Lawsuit

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