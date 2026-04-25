Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Harry's avatar
Harry
4h

Michigan? Didn’t they used to make cars there?

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
3h

👏👏 Priceless. I can’t believe what has happened to my once beautiful State. It’s incredibly embarrassing.

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