Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
3h

Excellent paper, Stephen. These two assholes have blood on their hands. They exemplify the very worst that a dishonest science culture can produce. People died because of them.

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Daniel Kish's avatar
Daniel Kish
3h

It is no coincidence that President Obama's "science advisor" was John Holdren, a collaborator of Ehrlich's. They jointly won the 1993 Volvo Environmental Award.

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