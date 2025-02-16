Guest Post from CFact.

The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, along with 10 other “Stop Offshore Wind” organizations and over 50 individuals from beach communities, joined forces to send a letter today to Secretary of Interior Douglas Burgum urging him to cease immediately all construction projects that are still slated to proceed ahead, despite President Trump’s executive order halting offshore wind.

“The Trump EO pretty much grounded some 22 projects to a standstill,” noted CFACT President Craig Rucker, “but there are around nine or so sites that are still putting the pedal to the metal trying to get their construction work done before they’re looked at with scrutiny. We need to make sure, for the sake of our environment, that doesn’t happen.”

President Trump released a moratorium on offshore wind upon taking office on January 20, that “temporarily prevents consideration of any area in the OCS for any new or renewed wind energy leasing for the purposes of generation of electricity or any other such use, derived from the use of wind.” It also calls on the Department of Interior to “conduct a comprehensive review of the ecological, economic, and environmental necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases.”

“While this is a great development, and I’m sure the President believed it would stymie ongoing construction, some companies such as Dominion Energy in Virginia are not giving it any respect and keep plowing ahead as though it was never issued. That’s why we need DOI to go further and yank the existing takings permits, called Letters of Authorization (LOAs), to keep them from continuing to ‘clang and bang’ in our oceans,” notes Rucker.

The joint letter, which is attached, was signed by a number of citizens, environmental and national organizations involved in opposition to offshore wind, including the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), Defend our Beaches NJ, Heartland Institute, Caesar Rodney Institute, Green Oceans, REACT Alliance, and others.

The text of the full letter to Secretary Burgum follows:

Secretary Burgum 2/11/2025

United States Department of the Interior 1849 C Street, N.W.

Washington DC 20240

RE: Reviewing legitimacy of Offshore Wind Project approvals Dear Secretary Burgum,

It is with a sense of real urgency we are writing to you today. We much appreciate President Trump’s Emergency Order for temporary withdrawal of all areas on the outer continental shelf from offshore wind leasing. We count twenty-two projects that have been paused. However, eleven projects have already received approvals with four of those under construction. Leasing and permitting will be reviewed for these approved projects but may take time.

In the meantime, we expect the review will find serious problems with the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Letters of Authorization (LOA) for Incidental Take of endangered and threatened species. Those improperly approved LOAs impact dozens of species and thousands of animals, none more so than the North Atlantic right whale. By our count the LOAs authorized cumulative Take of 548 individuals from a population of around 338. A summary of concerns about the LOAs follows along with a list of projects with LOAs.

We recommend the Interior Department work with NMFS to immediately revoke the Letters of Authorization and order an immediate cession of construction until a review is complete. Thank you for your consideration.

David T. Stevenson, Director

Center for Energy & Environment

Caesar Rodney Institute

David Wojick

Senior Advisor & Analyst

CFACT

Projects with approvals that have begun construction

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Vineyard Wind 1 Revolution Wind Sunrise Wind

Projects with approvals that have not begun construction

South Coast Wind New England Wind Empire Wind 1 Empire Wind 2 Atlantic Shores South Marwin Wind Momentum Wind

Offshore wind permit deficiency analysis — the Dominion example

President Trump's Executive Order pausing the permitting of wind projects is based on this finding: "In light of various alleged legal deficiencies underlying the Federal Government’s

leasing and permitting of onshore and offshore wind projects, the consequences of which may lead to grave harm..."

In the past CFACT has criticized numerous cases of offshore wind permitting as being deficient by omitting key issues hence being incomplete. Below is a listing of some of the worst cases using Dominion's CVOW as an example many of these critiques were not specifically directed at Dominion and all permitted projects to date likely suffer from similar deficiencies.

In each case there are a number of formal documents required for each approval. These are the MMPA Incidental Take Authorization, the ESA Biological Opinion, the Final NEPA EIS, and the approved COP. One or more of these permitting documents is deficient in each case because it ignores a critical issue.

Here are some of the worst deficiencies in permitting identified to date by CFACT:

No EIS for the NMFS Incidental Take Authorization:

Perhaps the most glaring deficiency is the lack of an EIS for the NMFS harassment taking authorization. In Dominion's case just under 60,000 takings by acoustic harassment are authorized during project construction. The authorization document says there must be an EIS under NEPA for this action. It then says that the overall Dominion project EIS provides that harassment EIS, but the project EIS never mentions the taking. Thus, the required EIS was never done.

No consideration of the impact of harassment in the Biological Opinion including cumulative impacts:

In the Biological Opinion the same argument applies albeit not so simply. While the project EIS does not even mention the harassment authorization the BiOp devotes just a brief section to it. They just list the harassment numbers by endangered whale species and say that all the practical mitigation is planned. What is missing is any assessment of the adverse impact of harassment which is what the whale death issue is specifically about. The permit documents never address this crucial issue of harassment induced death as well as the cumulative impact of harassment caused by other permitted offshore wind projects.

No harassment authorization for the turbine installation ship:

Another harassment case is that the pile driving ship Orion, which has been installing

No consideration of using suction caissons instead of pile driving:

Suction caissons are a wind turbine foundation design that eliminates the need for the incredibly loud giant monopiles. Of all the ways that offshore wind threatens whales monopiles are the worst, while suction caissons are benign. The Dominion COP, the BOEM EIS and the NMFS

Violation of the critical MMPA "small numbers" rule:

The Marine Mammal Protection Act stipulates that incidental take authorizations are to be limited to small numbers of protected mammals. Dominion's acoustic harassment take

No consideration of sediment plumes from ocean currents flowing through wind facilities:

There is now sizable scientific literature on the fact that ocean currents flowing through a standing wind array will create an ongoing sediment plume which is a potentially severe environmental impact. The Dominion Biological Opinion only considers the transient sediment plumes generated by cable trenching. There is no consideration of the operational sediment plume that could last as long as the project stands in the ocean.

Failure to assess the project’s contribution to the overall effects of multiple projects:

Compared to the simpler aggregate of the individual initiatives, the cumulative impact can be far larger. Avoiding project combinations, for example, can greatly lengthen the amount of time spent in regions with a lot of ship activity or fishing. Cumulative impact should be covered in all the key Dominion project evaluation documents, but none do this.

Continuous operating noise is not considered:

According to several studies, the massive turbine array’s operating noise will be higher than the acoustic harassment threshold and can last for twenty years. This noise is not covered by the

Physical presence-based harassment is not considered:

Only acoustic harassment is covered by the Dominion harassment authorization. Harassment is defined by the MMPA as any activity altering behavior of protected species. Avoiding the 150 square mile array of turbines is a significant behavioral shift that could have negative or deadly effects. As a result, the project’s physical presence itself creates harassment.

See full letter for list of co-signers.

