Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8d

The democrats won’t pass it as it makes total sense to pass it. The House needs a leader not a Democrat in Republican dress. The obstruction of the industrial economy continues for democrats who want a welfare state.

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