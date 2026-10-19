Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Former Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s “tickled to death” about the bipartisan permitting reform bill now waiting for a Senate vote. He puts the odds it becomes law at “well past 50%.”

We’d love to believe him. We don’t.

On Oct. 5 we called passage “a coin flip, maybe a little better” (see Bipartisan Permitting Bill Takes Aim at NY’s Pipeline Veto Power). Two weeks of fresh reporting has us downgrading that call. House Democrats are openly saying, “wait,” the big green groups can’t decide what they think, and the Nov. 3 election could sink the deal no matter which party wins. Below are links to two new articles, one from POLITICO (Manchin’s victory lap) and one from The Washington Sun (Big Green’s identity crisis), plus our reasons for doubting Joe.

Manchin: “Don’t Let the Perfect Be the Enemy of the Good”

POLITICO sat down with Manchin, who retired from the Senate in 2025 and now advises the Bipartisan Policy Center. Manchin tried twice to pass permitting reform, in 2022 and again in the 2024 lame-duck session, and failed both times. He’s sure this time is different. He believes President Trump will sign the bill and says the Democratic senators he’s talked to “feel good” about it.

Manchin predicts Republicans will lose either the House or Senate in November, and he argues that’s good news for the bill, because the GOP would rush to lock in a deal before handing over power. He also delivers a message to the “hardcore left”: natural gas is “a major component of what’s needed for our country.” His main advice to negotiators: take what you can get now. The lame duck, he says, is “the last best chance.”

Big Green’s “Sophie’s Choice”

The Washington Sun reports that two weeks after the bill was unveiled, the biggest environmental groups still can’t say whether they support it or oppose it. The League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund, and Natural Resources Defense Council have all hedged.

Why? The bill would speed up the transmission lines and solar farms they want. But it would also weaken the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and courts’ ability to stop projects. That last part is the part we like. One lobbyist called it a “Sophie’s Choice” for the green groups.

Meanwhile, the hard-left groups have made up their minds. Food & Water Watch, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Bill McKibben’s Third Act are organizing to kill the bill. This past Tuesday, 185 groups sent House Democratic leaders a letter calling it a “massive power grab by Big Tech and the fossil fuel industry.” Tribal historic preservation officers also oppose it.

Why We’re Less Optimistic Than Joe

The clock. The “lame duck” is the stretch between Election Day and Jan. 3, when the new Congress is sworn in. It starts Nov. 9. Permitting reform has to share those few weeks with the annual defense bill, the farm bill, and a Dec. 11 deadline to keep the government funded. Something always gets left behind.

The Senate math. Republicans hold 53 seats. Breaking a filibuster takes 60 votes, so at least seven Democrats have to vote yes.

House Democrats are saying “wait.” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, says most House Democrats won’t support the bill as written. His reasoning is simple: Democrats expect to win big on Nov. 3, so why deal now? In his words, “Folding our hand now or in the lame duck makes no sense.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is hinting at the same thing. He told Politico the lame duck “will be quite different” depending on who wins.

House Republicans aren’t all aboard, either. House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) likes the deal. But Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) put out a statement praising his own committee’s work without endorsing the Senate bill.

Every election outcome hurts. If Democrats win one or both chambers (a prediction market gave them a 62% chance of sweeping both earlier this month), they have every reason to wait for a “better deal” in 2027. Even retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) asks, “If Democrats win the House, why would they?” If Republicans keep everything, we risk a repeat of 2024, when House Republicans said “we just won everything” and walked away.

The Trump wildcard. Democrats still don’t trust the administration to keep its promises on wind and solar permits. They’re also steamed over the White House blocking roughly $1 billion in funding Congress already approved.

What’s at Stake for the Marcellus/Utica

As we reported Oct. 5, this bill is the best permitting bill for Northeast gas we’ve ever seen get this far. It would give states just nine months to act on a Section 401 water permit (the tool New York used to kill the Constitution Pipeline). It would set a 150-day deadline to file lawsuits. And it would exempt compressor stations and pipeline looping built inside existing rights-of-way from lengthy NEPA reviews. That’s a lot to lose.

MDN’s Take

Joe Manchin has been right about where permitting reform needs to go for years. He’s been wrong about the timing twice. We think he’s wrong a third time. Our honest read: the odds are below 50%, not “well past” it. The likeliest outcome is a Senate vote that succeeds, followed by a House that sits on it until the clock runs out.

Here’s what frustrates us. Huffman’s “wait for a better deal” strategy doesn’t hold water. Even if Democrats sweep on Nov. 3, they won’t have 60 Senate votes, and Donald Trump will still hold the veto pen until 2029. There is no “better deal” coming in 2027. There may be no deal at all. Waiting isn’t a strategy. It’s a way to say no without having to vote no.

As for Big Green, we can’t help but enjoy watching groups that spent a decade suing every pipeline in sight finally discover that building anything, including their beloved wind and solar farms, requires the same permits they’ve been tying up in court. Welcome to the real world. The NRDC and Sierra Club have a choice to make: keep the lawsuit machine running, or get the transmission lines they say they want. They can’t have both.

Our message to House Democrats: you say you want lower electric bills. Here’s your chance. Our message to House Republicans: remember 2024. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Pass it before Jan. 3.

Sources:

#PermittingReform #MDN #Pipelines #Democrats #NewYork #Manchin

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