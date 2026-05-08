Doomers are everywhere and always have been, especially among environmentalists and climate cultists, but predictions come and go as “end is near” prognosticators continue plying their trade as if they have never said a thing. This brings us to an interesting 8-minute video that just came out:

#ClimateAlarmists #Facts #Doomers #Climate #MechantsofDoom #Reality #ClimateChange #Math #Geology

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