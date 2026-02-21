Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The purchasers knew what they were getting - it’s called buyer beware, The battery fire problem has been in the discussion of EV’s since their inception. So what are they going to do in the recall? Just keep the vehicles parked outside at a dealer? What recourse do owners have?

Why biy ab EV in the first place?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture