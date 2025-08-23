Media Style Guide on Climate: Less Arctic Ice Melting Is Just "Natural Variation,” But Global Heating is the Fault of Fossil Fuels!
Nobody analyzes the facts better than JoNova and she did again with this outstanding post:
One-third of all human emissions has had no effect on the Arctic.
Since 2005, humans have emitted one third of all the emissions we’ve ever put out — some 600 billion tons of CO2. Yet the Arctic sea ice is the same as it was twenty years ago. And even though the modelers cling to the excuse that this is “consistent with simulated internal variability” there was not one model that forecast this would happen.
For twenty years arctic sea ice was the Posterchild of Panic, and on the verge of disappearing forever, while Antarctic sea ice was invisible. Now the sea ice at the South Pole is at “a climate tipping point”, and the northern sea-ice is just a surprise.
As long as the buzzwords are there in the headlines, The Guardian readers may not even realize the scientists were completely, utterly wrong, and all the hand-wringing and tears about the polar bears was just a fundraising publicity stunt.
Even when sea ice does nothing, it’s dramatic:
Remember, bad news is due to man-made climate change, but good news is a natural variation, and it’s only temporary. The Prophets of Climate say disaster is just around the corner still.
The melting of sea ice in the Arctic has slowed dramatically in the past 20 years, scientists have reported, with no statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005. …they said this was only a temporary reprieve and melting was highly likely to start again at about double the long-term rate at some point in the next five to 10 years.
It’s just how rampant Blob-media bias works, and the Blob-academics are fine with that.
This is what a dramatic surprise looks like:
It’s bad when the trend creeps up on you after doing the same thing for twenty years in a row.
