Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

When temperatures elevate in Europe, political rhetoric rises even faster. Within days of the June 2026 heat wave, familiar voices rushed to assign blame. John Kerry, speaking to the BBC, labeled the current U.S. administration “dangerous and reckless” on climate. U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell declared that “Europe’s savage heat wave has the fingerprints of the climate crisis all over it; it’s the latest price to pay for fossil fuel pollution baking our planet.”

This hyperbole has no scientific basis. The urgency of assertions that carbon dioxide is overheating the atmosphere is never matched in reports about cold snaps that are at least as dangerous. The imbalance reflects an apocalyptic narrative that prioritizes fear and ideology over nuance and evidence.

So, what triggered the heat wave? The cause appears to have been a natural meteorological phenomenon known as an omega block. The jet stream formed an enormous high-pressure ridge sandwiched between two low-pressure systems. The pressure differential, whose contour lines resemble the Greek letter omega, conveys hot Saharan air into western Europe through a natural atmospheric process.

Blaming a regional weather pattern on gasoline-powered cars deliberately misleads the public to justify increased state control over daily life. The selective framing becomes even more troubling upon examination of mortality data for heat and cold.

A study published in The Lancet examined temperature-related deaths across 43 countries between 2000 and 2019. The results are stark: An average of 4.59 million deaths annually were linked to cold, compared to 489,000 from heat — a ratio of nearly 9 to 1. Cold is the far greater killer.

Fearmongering seldom gives attention to details that matter but don’t contribute to the favored agenda. For example, long-term temperature records in the U.S. destroy the story of a “boiling” planet. An analysis of 711 weather stations across the country with over a century of continuous daily observations reveals that the frequency of record-high maximum temperatures has gone down, not up.

Yet public discourse is ignorant of this reality. Mainstream media panics over summer heat and snoozes through winter cold. Why are governments not issuing urgent warnings about inadequate heating? Why do international bodies not hold press conferences on winter mortality?

In fact, the true danger comes not from trace gases in the atmosphere but from draconian energy policies forced upon the working class by out-of-touch politicians. The aggressive push for net zero carbon emissions has triggered a self-inflicted economic disaster across the Western world.

Look at the United Kingdom to see the future under green mandates. Even partial pursuit of “net zero” has precipitated a steep decline in per capita electricity use in the U.K. since 2000 — a drop that places Britain alongside some of the world’s poorest nations in trends of energy consumption. British manufacturers have warned that high energy prices are driving production overseas and threatening entire sectors. Hospitality firms report that energy bills are up by as much as 65%

If heat is dangerous, access to cooling should be expanded rather than constrained. Air conditioning is one of the most effective tools of human adaptation. However, in parts of Europe high electricity costs and regulatory pressure are making cooling less available.

The cruelty of this agenda extends far beyond the borders of Western nations. When global institutions demand eradication of fossil fuel use to prevent an imaginary climate crisis, they are condemning billions of people in developing countries to permanent poverty. There, access to affordable and abundant fossil fuels can be the difference between life and death.

Europe’s recent heat wave should prompt a reassessment, not a repetition of worn out talking points. It should prompt questions about preparedness, infrastructure, and energy access. Instead, weather has been used to reinforce a narrative that overlooks the most pressing challenges facing ordinary people and making them less adaptable to adverse conditions.

It is time to wake up from this fear-induced coma. The public manipulation has placed a massive premium on the cost of electricity, heating, and cooling.

Originally published at Real Clear Markets, July 2, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, U.K., and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, U.K.

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