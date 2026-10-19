John Robson, in this 15-minute video, discusses:

Media and activist vultures continuing to circle the flooding disaster in Nepal and Tibet saying it was climate change even if it wasn't

Mark Carney being unable to cope with problems in the Green Energy Transition, proof that neither wildfires nor smoke from same are new and the result of "climate change"

Pushback against accounting firms exploiting climate panic, and debunking claims of unprecedented heat,

Moving on to debunking a video on "tipping points" and the muddled thinking behind it

Praise of the US political system for giving opponents of AI data centres some kind of voice

National Geographic accidentally admitting that extreme weather is nothing new

Boring end-of-northern-summer data on climate not being a crisis

How Purging Nut likes to eat CO2 though you should not eat Purging Nut.