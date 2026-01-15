Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Mancuso's avatar
Frank Mancuso
17m

I have litigated for over 30 years concerning microplastics. The dire consequence, besides our health issues, is that it's displacing plankton. Plankton is primarily responsible for most of our food and oxygen. As it goes, all life will soon follow. That should be of critical concern, as some estimates predict it could occur in as little as 20 years.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture