The Telegraph posted a great article yesterday about microplastics and nanoplastics and their impacts on human health. It contrasts sharply with so much of what is put forth as science these days. It included honest discussion from across the spectrum, concluding that “The extent of how much of this plastic is entering and accumulating in our organs, and the damage this is doing to us, is still up for scientific discovery.”

The article points out there are, indeed, reasons to be concerned, but also acknowledges the results used to propagandize against plastics are far from certain, which is something not easily found in the mainstream press. Here are some excerpts:

Microplastics are everywhere. We drink them in our water, we eat them in our food, we breathe them in our air, leading to – so we are told – alarming levels of plastic accumulating in our tissues. So it was somewhat of a shock this week when the Guardian published a “bombshell” article suggesting that scientists may be overstating the health concerns. The award-winning journalist Damian Carrington, a champion of green issues, accepted that he himself had warned of the dangers, but said there was mounting concern over the technology used to detect tiny pieces of plastics in the body. The article followed a recent letter published in Nature Medicine which questioned the analytical techniques used to detect microplastics in human tissue, warning they lacked controls and validation. One of the signatories, Dr Dusan Materic, of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany, argued that fat in the body can give a false positive for polyethylene, and said the obesity epidemic could be behind the perceived rise in bodily plastic. Dr Fazel Monikh, of the University of Padua, Italy, another signatory, who has spent a decade working on the detection of nanomaterials in biological samples, says he has never come across the kinds of microplastics reported in recent studies. “When particulate materials enter a living organism, including the human body, they undergo biotransformation,” he tells The Telegraph. “Even if one were to assume the highly unlikely scenario in which an intact particle reaches a protected compartment, such as the brain, and is then successfully detected, it would not retain the appearance shown in most of the reported data. “For these reasons, most of the presented results and their interpretation are not scientifically convincing to me, nor to my colleagues who are experts in this field.” …It is feared that these tiny intruders carry toxic chemicals which cause inflammation and cell damage, as well as disrupting hormones, damaging microbes in the gut, lowering IQ, decreasing fertility and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, heart attacks and strokes. The paper which sparked the recent Nature Medicinerebuttal letter claimed to have found microplastics and nanoplastics in the brain, which the scientists behind it linked to dementia.

Such studies have sparked a wave of eco-anxiety, with people switching to plastic-free tea bags and ditching water bottles, kitchen sponges, polyethylene chopping boards and non-stick saucepans. But there are concerns that because microplastics are so prevalent in the environment it is difficult to tease out whether they really are getting into human tissue, or if samples are just contaminated during the process of collecting and analysing them. Lab testing should include “blanks” – control samples of clean water or inert material processed like real samples to detect contamination – but many studies do not. Fay Couceiro, professor of environmental pollution at the University of Portsmouth says: “I don’t think that there is any doubt that there are microplastics in us – they are everywhere and we are breathing and eating them daily, so that they are in us is inevitable. “I think the question raised is more about where in the body they are stored and what quantity there is. “Some studies – particularly those based on humans – don’t follow the full standard methodologies used in environmental sampling around blanks, replicates and recovery checks.” …This unreliability of testing has made researchers more sceptical about the more alarmist findings. An abstract presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology last year showing microplastics in human reproductive fluids was met with raised eyebrows among scientists. “Many previous scary-sounding headlines on microplastics in blood and food have turned out to be measurement errors,” warns Oliver Jones, professor of chemistry at RMIT University, Melbourne, referring to reports that preceded last year’s findings. Likewise, separate claims that microplastics had been found in human blood in 2022 were criticised by a US chemist as being “consistent with incidental or accidental contaminations”, in a letter to the Environmental International journal… For now, it seems the scientific community is split on the true impact of microplastics and it may be several years before consensus is reached on the harms. The debate over the extent to which they enter and remain in human bodies will be a key part of those discussions… Prof Christian Dunn, an expert in microplastic pollution at Bangor University in Wales, says: “When it comes to nanoplastics I think we’re still pushing the boundaries as to what we can confidently detect. “The extent of how much of this plastic is entering and accumulating in our organs, and the damage this is doing to us, is still up for scientific discovery.”

So, what does all this mean? Well, here are a few thoughts:

Real science involves skepticism. That’s why falsifiability is a thing, although it might better be called testability. Plastics are so prevalent in everything we do these days, it is very difficult to segregate impacts from them in one setting using tools that also involve them in another way. We’re talking serious complexity. What was thought certain via consensus often unravels.

Let me suggest these observations also apply to climate science.

