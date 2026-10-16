Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 16

I wonder how the following fits into Governor Healey's decision-making process..... Healey maintains a commanding lead of 16 to 22 points across recent major surveys, though opponent Mike Minogue gained ground in late September (moving up from 32% to 38% in the UNH poll while Healey held steady at 54%)

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
Oct 16

Ahh! Just another of the lawyers who learnt their science in law school. Like 95% of pols at federal, state, county and town officials - GOP and DEM. And Americans are scratching their heads on why we are turning Socialist, on the rocky road to Communism?

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