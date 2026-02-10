Energy Security and Freedom

Epaminondas
9m

"Governor Hochul has said her administration does not want to do so because the regulations are infeasible and ruinously expensive for New Yorkers. The court has ruled that either the law must be changed or the regulations must be issued. The ruling has been appealed, but the threat remains."

What exactly is Hochul appealing? If she doesn't like the law, then she needs to advocate for changing the law, not ignoring the requirement to issue regulations because she "does not want to do so". Could you imagine the outrage if the Trump administration tried a similar tactic with a federal law?

