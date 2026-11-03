Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

She's in a panic because MA has added 140,000 heat pumps( about 500.000 in New england) and they have to burn oil in the gas turbines which is very expensive. Heat pump customers were told to switch back to the legacy oil heat when the temp goes below 32 degrees but they now realize the switch temp was actually lower and is being driven even lower by the recent 7.5 c/kWh t&d discount for all heat pumps. The $5.50 oilpo means they won't switch at all driving winter elec demand outta sight.

This is only the beginning of the expensive heating pump fiasco that will at least double annual generation costs for us all.

Heat pumps are the real "data center problen". They are a highly variable 13% load factor that varies 2 times warm to cold winter. You must build 6 times the capacity as 90% data center load....and most of the generating capacity seldom runs driving costs skyward for us all even the non heat pump customers.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Typical Democrat greenie reversal - they’re all in against oil and gas until they see they might freeze. Wed all be better off without them.

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