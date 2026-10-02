I missed this video at the time, but it’s still highly relevant in explaining why New England has an energy crisis today. It’s because leaders such as the Bay State’s Maura Healey, like most blue-state governors, prioritized green virtue signaling over responsible energy policies:

The report referenced in the video may be found here.

Hat Tip: R. Keen

#Energy #NaturalGas #Massachusetts #MauraHealey #Pipelines

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