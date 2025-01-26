Sometimes the story writes itself:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, DECEMBER 16, 2022:

The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative is looking to switch school buses thanks to federal grant money.

A western Mass. school bus company is replacing some of their diesel school buses with electric ones. Seven school districts in all will soon be introduced to the next generation of buses.

Over the summer, the collaborative applied for federal grant money from the Environmental Protection Agency, to purchase 25 electric-powered school buses. Two weeks ago, they learned funding had been approved.

“We received the max, and there were only five districts in Massachusetts that received these grants. So, we were very happy to get that,” explains Roland Joyal.

Joyal is Executive Director at LPVEC and he tells Western Mass News this is something they’ve been planning to do for a couple of years.

The collaborative is getting $9,875,000. It will cost around $375,000 for each electric powered bus, this compared to about $100,000 for a diesel bus. And $20,000 of the grant will be spent on each charging station.

Joyal says these new zero emissions buses will serve all of the school districts and will be driven on most of the routes.

“The factors that will come into consideration will be how long the routes are and how many miles (because the buses can only go so far in a certain charge), the type of terrain that the buses will be driving...” he says adding, “Even the weather. Temperature. Cold days, the electricity in the bus will be used for even heating vs mild periods in the spring and fall.”

He hopes other school districts in western Mass. follow the collaborative’s example.

“We’re excited to be a leader in this. And we’ll be one of the trailblazers in western Mass. and in the state to do this. Once we get going, we’d be open to having others come in and visit these buses, see how it works, see what the mechanics have to learn (mechanics have to be trained), and see the benefits of this,” notes Joyal.

We’re told the electric buses will be bought in either this coming March or April. Once they’re in, the fleet will be operational in either late 2023 or early 2024.