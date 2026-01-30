Mike Urban is a Boston-area real estate agent and content creator who runs this YouTube channel. He puts out videos challenging the ridiculous policies of his state and the following 10-minute video is very good at exposing the ludicrous nature of the green energy policies there:.

Enjoy!

#Massachusetts #MikeUrban #Climate #FossilFuels #Electricity #Energy #RenewableEnergy #Renewables #GreenEnergy #MauraHealey

Share