“Maserati Kills Electric Version of MC20 Supercar for Lack of Demand” is the title of a new article at ArsTechnica. The sub-title — “Buyers are increasingly turned off by electrification when it comes to supercars” — says it all, but the explanation is, nonetheless, worth reading:

The MC20 debuted in 2020. No longer associated with Ferrari after that brand was spun out and IPO'd, the MC20 could offer a full carbon-fiber monocoque and an engine with very clever F1-derived combustion technology, undercutting its now-independent Italian competitor to the tune of more than $100,000 in the process. Ars got to drive the MC20 in 2022, and we were impressed. For a mid-engined supercar, it was easy to get into and out of, it was civil to drive around town, and it delivered more than enough enjoyment on track at Willow Springs. It looked good inside and out, and the V6 sounded better than the engines in rival cars from McLaren or Porsche.

Ne Electric for You!

A battery-electric version, the MC20 Folgore, was supposed to follow, but that was before the tide turned against EVs among buyers of impractical performance cars. Even Ferrari's until-now-legendary resale values have started to crack when the model in question needs plugging in, and Maserati's management has concluded that the cost of developing the MC20 Folgore was not matched to the number of cars it thought it would sell. "The project was stopped due to the current forecast for insufficient demand in the super sports car market for a battery electric vehicle," Maserati said in a statement.

So, there it is, again. The EV thing has met its Waterloo, and it’s not just supercars. No one wants to pay for the inconvenience of owning one. It’s that simple.

