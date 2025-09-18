Western energy policy has been CO2-obsessed for far too long, and it shows in a post at the Energy Information Administration’s Today In Energy on Monday. The post includes some interesting data, but what, exactly, is the point? Every time we talk about reducing CO2 emissions, we buy into the false notions that:

CO2 is historically high,

CO2 is destroying the planet, and

CO2 must be reduced.

Contrary to politically correct opinion, there are plenty of reputable scientists who do not accept the idea that CO2 is a threat, but you wouldn’t know it from the EIA’s post, which focuses on per capital CO2 emissions and mostly celebrates their huge decline, attributing it to the substitution of natural gas for coal in electricity production.

The facts are correct, of course, and replacing old coal plants with gas clearly accomplished major reductions in other harmful emissions such as SO2, but scrubbers could do much the same if new coal plants were still being built. Moreover, as much as I support natural gas as the first choice, we need coal, too, and nuclear as well.

Leaving aside these serious reservations, though, what’s fascinating about the data is this chart:

Notice that Maryland, where fracking ius banned, is the top state in reducing CO2 emissions:

Maryland led all states with a 49% reduction in per capita CO 2 emissions from energy consumption between 2005 and 2023, as the state’s total CO 2 emissions fell 43% and population grew 11%. In 2023, Maryland had the lowest per capita CO 2 emissions of any state, at 7.8 metric tons of CO 2 (mtCO 2 ), which is the second lowest in recorded data beginning in 1960. The District of Columbia has lower per capita CO 2 emissions than any state and tied its record low of 3.6 mtCO 2 in 2023. In Maryland, coal and natural gas accounted for 56% and 4%, respectively, of in-state electricity generation in 2005, but coal and natural gas shares nearly reversed to 5% and 41%, respectively, in 2023. During the same period, new solar and wind generation came online, and the combined generation mix shift resulted in a 74% reduction in Maryland’s total electric power sector CO 2 emissions. Similar coal retirement and replacement trends occurred in each of the states with the largest reductions in per capita CO 2 emissions from 2005 to 2023.

The reference to solar and wind generation is obviously thrown in for effect. They accounted for less than 6% of Maryland electric generation in 2024 (still less than coal at 7%), whereas natural gas contributed 41%. So, natural gas accounts for the bulk of the decrease in CO2 emissions in Maryland, but the Old Line State hates it nonetheless, as Grok shares with us:

The last natural gas-fueled power plant built in Maryland is the PSEG Keys Energy Center in Prince George's County, with a capacity of 755 MW. It was commissioned in 2018 and is a combined-cycle natural gas facility operated by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). This is based on the comprehensive list of Maryland power stations, which shows no natural gas plants completed after this date, while earlier additions include the St. Charles Energy Center in 2017 and the Perryman Generating Station expansion in 2015. Recent legislative efforts, such as the 2025 "No New Gas" campaign, reflect opposition to any further construction, confirming no approvals or completions since 2018.

So, the EIA is crowing about how much natural gas has contributed to Maryland’s efforts to save the planet, and Marylanders are responding with a collective middle finger. The lessons here are several:

CO2 emissions don’t really matter to anyone. Climate change is merely cover for the tribalism that defines where folks stand on the issues these days.

Bragging about CO2 emissions is totally pointless. They still hate us and facts and reason have no effect on their opinion.

It’s time to stop playing the climate change game and instead focus on asserting the obvious: CO2 is life, there is no climate crisis, and solar and wind are nothing more than distractions and grifting opportunities.

