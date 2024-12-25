Some wise words from Mark Steyn of Mann v. Steyn on the subject of the politicization of the law in America and how bad it’s gotten:

Steyn couldn’t be more correct. Our American legal system is being destroyed from within. There is no real justice, just absurdly painful episodes of the process as punishment and only the fabulously wealthy have a prayer of achieving anything fair.

#Lawfare #Steyn #Politicalization #Law #MarkSteyn

