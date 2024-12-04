Mark Mills Provides A Much-Needed Lesson on the Practicality of the EV Mandates 12 States Are Planning
Mark Mills is the very definition of calm, cool and collected. His work is first-class in every manner as the following video of him talking about the true costs of EVs at Hillsdale College illustrates:
It doesn’t get much better than this, folks. It’s a mere 10 minutes but packed with every fact you need to know about the true costs of EVs.
#MarkMills #EVs #Costs #HillsdaleCollege #Mandates
EVs are complicated soon to be artifacts that require remote "fuel" generation.
For an EV to possibly compete with ICE , the energy density of the battery will have to increase by several orders of magnitude to compete with onboard ICE petrol.
Jaguar exemplifies.
The cold hard facts. Accept them or be fleeced by the climatocatastrophists.