The entire climate movement is part of a globalist attempt by elites to control everything so that they might grift freely in their pursuit of money and power. Their cover is a combination of junk science, the U.N. farce, and something called the “rules-based order, which is explicitly anti-American by design. Secretary of State Marco Rubio understands that. He just delivered a speech that proves it, and Jo Nova reports on it here (excerpts below):

Despite the midterms, patriotic America is finding its feet. Secretary Marco Rubio delivered a rousing one hour address to the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention a few days ago. The most important line, for all of us, American or not, is that Rubio is calling out the false claim of the soulless global bureaucrats that America should submit to their “Rules-Based Order”: “Today we are told we must surrender our dreams … to the consensus of distant tribunals… We are told that our determination to act in our own interests, on our own terms, is an assault on the universal, quote-unquote, “rules-based order.” …The “Rules-Based Order” is the set of rules set by bureaucrats who answer to no one. This is The Blob speaking. It’s the United Nations, the EU, the WHO, and World Trade Organisation and all the apparatchiks who are working for higher jobs in the Globalist order. They serve the Blob at the expense of their own country. Leaders, like Anthony Albanese, who tell us we should follow the Rules Based Ordcr are really telling us who they work for, and it isn’t us. Kier Starmer, former Prime Minister of the UK, repeatedly defended the Rules-Based Order. Mark Carney lamented that it was fading.

The State Department has edited just the most powerful 90 seconds of his speech (below).

Edited from the transcript to the full speech, roughly, are the words:

“We, Americans, we are not passive, an inward-looking people. To submit to the sterile vision of radical judges or soulless global bureaucrats would be to betray who we are…. Our laws were written by and for a people who were called upwards and eventually even outwards to the stars… But today we are told by some that the age of great nations pursuing great destinies is over, that we cannot act, that we cannot impose ourselves upon the world, that we must surrender our dreams to the consensus of distant tribunals and submit to our place as merely one nation among the many, that we must accustom ourselves to the comfortable and to quiet decline. We are told that our determination to act in our own interests, on our own terms, is an assault on the universal, quote-unquote, “rules-based order.” The ultimate question of our time is whether Americans have a moral right to exist as a distinct nation and a distinct people, and thus to demand a government that defends and pursues our interests above all else. Those who tell us that we are living on stolen land, as an example, that our nation was founded and built upon slavery and genocide and oppression, are telling us clearly that they do not believe that we do. They would have us think that American – that America – and more broadly, that the West – are uniquely burdened by guilt, guilt that we can only atone for through total surrender – by opening our borders, by renouncing our laws, by retreating from the world, and allowing them to remake our society in their image. …these – are the stakes of our political struggle.” From the full speech — the absurdity of what they ask: “For these people … the fundamental purpose of the law, American law and international law alike, is to weaken the United States. It is to undermine our power as a sovereign nation to act. It is to hinder the American Government’s ability to defend American interests at home and abroad. They tell us that we are compelled by a sacred legal obligation to give up our power, to surrender our sovereignty, to submit to the whims of our enemies, to allow our cities to descend into violent anarchy, to welcome in any foreigner from anywhere in the world who arrives at our doorstep without permission, to transform our towns into refugee camps for the entire planet. And beyond our borders too, they would have us believe that we must allow our rivals to act against us with impunity, that those who flood our country with drugs and crime and death should be met with little more than the occasional and polite complaint. There is nothing – there is nothing – in our history or the history of any other great nation that requires us to recognize the authority or legitimacy of any of these ridiculous ideas.” Or watch the whole speech, or read the transcript.

Jo Nova, an Australian, gets it. The West is under constant, relentless attack by special interests, many of which are themselves Western, and they seek nothing less than that the West finance the exploitation of the American people. They are, indeed, a corporatist blob that preaches rules-based order to push those special interests. Climate change is merely a tool for such exploitation.

#ClimateChange #RulesBasedOrder #EU #UN #Power #Money #Grifting #ClimateBlob #Globalists #MarcoRubio #FederalistSociety

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