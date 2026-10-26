Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write: Qatar is buying American LNG. Qatar sits on top of the world’s largest natural gas field and, until this year, was one of the two or three biggest LNG exporters on the planet. Yet this week Cheniere Energy announced two long-term deals to supply state-owned QatarEnergy with 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG through 2054.

Half of it will come from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana. And Sabine Pass is a place where Marcellus/Utica gas has been showing up for years. Translation: some of the gas drilled in PA, OH, and WV will very likely end up owned by a Middle East country, which will resell it around the world. Who’d a thunk it?

The Deal, in Plain English

Cheniere’s two subsidiaries, Sabine Pass Liquefaction (Louisiana) and Corpus Christi Liquefaction (Texas), will each sell 2 mtpa to QatarEnergy. LNG is measured in tonnes, which isn’t very helpful for us gas folks. By MDN’s math, 4 mtpa works out to roughly 0.53 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas. Call it half a Bcf per day of good old American shale gas.

Deliveries start in the early 2030s and run to the end of 2054. QatarEnergy buys the LNG “free on board,” meaning it picks up the cargo at the dock and handles the shipping itself. The price is tied to Henry Hub, the main U.S. gas price benchmark (located in Louisiana), plus a fixed fee. One catch: 1 mtpa of the Sabine Pass volume depends on Cheniere giving the final green light to Train 7, the first piece of a planned expansion of up to 20 mtpa. Bechtel is already doing early engineering work on it.

Why on Earth Is Qatar Buying LNG?

One word: Iran. The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began Feb. 28. On March 18, Iranian missiles struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, the world’s largest LNG plant, knocking out two production trains with about 12.8 mtpa of capacity, roughly 17% of the total. QatarEnergy says repairs could take three to five years and cost it about $20 billion a year in lost revenue. It declared force majeure on shipments to buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China.

Then there’s the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint every Qatari tanker must pass through. Qatari shipments nearly stopped for a time. In September, LNG cargoes exiting Hormuz hit their highest level since the war began, yet still at a pace equal to about a quarter of pre-war levels.

LNG loaded on the U.S. Gulf Coast never goes near Hormuz. QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the deal will “expand and diversify our global LNG portfolio.” Smart move. The Cheniere volume equals about 31% of the capacity Qatar lost at Ras Laffan (MDN calc), although deliveries don’t begin until the 2030s.

How Our Molecules Get to Sabine Pass

There’s no direct pipeline from Appalachia to Sabine Pass. Instead, gas travels through a web of interconnected pipelines. Cheniere’s 94-mile Creole Trail Pipeline feeds Sabine Pass and connects to four interstate lines, including Transco and Texas Eastern. Both of those pipelines run through the heart of Marcellus country. For decades they carried Gulf gas north. The shale revolution flipped them around, and now they carry Appalachian gas south.

Back in 2017, RBN Energy traced the flows. Transco’s reversed “Gulf Trace” route was delivering about 860 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) to Sabine Pass, roughly a third of everything the plant took in. Energy Transfer’s then-new Rover Pipeline was also moving Utica/Marcellus gas west onto ANR Pipeline, with some of it continuing south to the Gulf.

Cheniere has even bought gas directly from our drillers. Filings with the U.S. Department of Energy show Sabine Pass signed supply contracts in 2018 with EQT (about 72,500 MMBtu per day for roughly three years; one MMBtu is about 1,000 cubic feet of gas) and Antero Resources (100,000 MMBtu per day for five years). Today, Antero says about two-thirds of its gas goes to the “LNG fairway” along the Gulf Coast.

To be fair, nobody can tag a gas molecule. Corpus Christi gets most of its gas from Texas shale plays, so any M-U contribution there is indirect at best. But Sabine Pass is a genuine Marcellus/Utica destination.

What It Means for Landowners and Drillers

Long-term LNG contracts tied to Henry Hub are good news for anyone who owns, drills, or moves Appalachian gas. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that Appalachian gas will increasingly meet Gulf Coast LNG demand, and that the price gap between Gulf Coast and Eastern gas will widen from $0.75 per MMBtu in 2024 to more than $2.00 by 2050.

That gap is the signal that says “build more pipe south.” Projects like Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas 219 South and MVP Boost are aimed squarely at it. More pipe means better prices at the wellhead, and better prices mean bigger royalty checks.

MDN’s Take

Remember when Big Green called U.S. LNG a “carbon bomb” that the world wouldn’t need by the 2030s? The Biden administration even froze new LNG export approvals in 2024 to “study” the question. Meanwhile, the most experienced LNG seller on earth just signed up to buy American LNG until 2054. That’s a 28-year vote of confidence in U.S. shale gas. When the guy who owns the bakery starts buying your bread, you’re doing something right.

There’s a bigger lesson here. Qatar’s gas comes from one giant field it shares with Iran, and every cargo has to squeeze through Hormuz. The world just learned what happens when somebody starts lobbing missiles. Our gas comes from thousands of wells across three states, in a country with no Strait of Hormuz. That’s what real energy security looks like.

The only chokepoints for Appalachian gas are the ones we create ourselves: permit fights and the lawsuits Big Green files against nearly every southbound pipeline. Qatar figured out that U.S. gas is worth buying for the next three decades. It would be nice if a few judges and activists figured out that it’s worth moving.

#MarcellusShale #Appalachia #Ohio #WestVirginia #Pennsylvania #NaturalGas #Qatar

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