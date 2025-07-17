Marc Morano on the $60 Trillion Climate Agenda: "They Want to Ban Your Car, Your Meat, Your Cash"
“Today on The Rice Report, Marc Morano joins us —former U.S. Senate staffer, bestselling author, and founder of ClimateDepot.com. Marc’s been called ‘the most dangerous man on climate change’ by environmental activists… and he wears it like a badge of honor.
Let’s pull the curtain back on the global climate change scam—a $60 trillion agenda driven by the UN, the World Economic Forum, and elite interests worldwide. The narrative claims it’s about saving the planet. ’ Beneath the surface lies a coordinated push for increased surveillance, tighter control, and the erosion of your freedoms— all under the banner of “science.”
Some bullet points from today’s conversation:
Why the climate change narrative is being used to justify authoritarian control
The real agenda behind net zero, carbon taxes, and “sustainability” mandates
How COVID policy was the dress rehearsal for climate lockdowns
Why electric vehicles and green energy are making China richer—and America weaker
What’s really behind climate hysteria and who benefits from it
This is not a theory. This is documented. This is strategic. And this is happening right now. Have something to add to the conversation?”
I started documenting this in 2022. Here is my podcast with receipts. It's coming in at the municipal level globally.
https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html
