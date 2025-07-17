Guest Post from CFact.

“Today on The Rice Report, Marc Morano joins us —former U.S. Senate staffer, bestselling author, and founder of ClimateDepot.com. Marc’s been called ‘the most dangerous man on climate change’ by environmental activists… and he wears it like a badge of honor.

Let’s pull the curtain back on the global climate change scam—a $60 trillion agenda driven by the UN, the World Economic Forum, and elite interests worldwide. The narrative claims it’s about saving the planet. ’ Beneath the surface lies a coordinated push for increased surveillance, tighter control, and the erosion of your freedoms— all under the banner of “science.”