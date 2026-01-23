Michael Mann’s lawsuit against Mark Steyn and others has proven to be a self-inflicted, deadly reputational wound. He lost big-time in the court last year when the judge sanctioned him and his white-shoe lawyers by ordering him to pay Steyn damages. Mann, though, operates from the premise that the process is the punishment and the idea is to drag it out as long as possible. He did that to Dr. Tim Ball in Canada, who beat him in court up there, apparently refusing to pay to this day, so far as we know, long after Ball passed away. That’s who Michael Mann is.

The judge in the U.S. case ordered sanctions against Mann a year ago. Instead of paying as ordered, he pursued a reconsideration, which the court was under no obligation to consider, but it did, and now the court has spoken even more clearly as the following from its latest decision indicates (paragraphing and emphasis added):

The Court has considered Dr. Mann’s request for reconsideration. For the reasons Mr. Simberg and Mr. Steyn articulated orally during in-court arguments and presented in their pleadings, and as reasoned in the Court’s March 12, 2025 Order, the Court will deny the request. To be sure, the Court’s 45-page Order Granting In Part Defendants’ Motions for Sanctions comprehensively set forth the Court’s bases for concluding that sanctions were appropriate in the circumstances of this case. Moreover, the Court’s Order largely addressed the concerns and arguments Dr. Mann and his attorneys raise in the instant motion, including the attached declarations. The fact remains that Dr. Mann throughout this litigation complained that he suffered lost grant funding directly stemming from the defamatory statements of Messrs. Simberg and Steyn, while providing very little in the way of specifics about the dollar amounts of his losses directly attributable to the statements (such as corroborating testimony from percipient witnesses), all while promising to illuminate the Court at trial. At trial, Dr. Mann elected through his attorneys to present to the jury a blown-up demonstrative, without redaction or explanation, a demonstrative intentionally prepared for its use at trial, which included a budget (loss) amount of $9,713,924.00, when the correct amount, previously corrected during a third round of discovery, was $112,000. Dr. Mann and his attorneys explain that there was no harm in publishing the demonstrative to the jury because Defendants and the Court knew well that the $9.7 million was later corrected during discovery, while ignoring the fact that the trial’s factfinders, the jury, were never made privy to the discovery corrections through Dr. Mann’s in-court testimony.

To date, Dr. Mann and his attorneys have provided no plausible explanation why they prepared a demonstrative that contained incorrect figures to be used at trial, when they could have very well prepared a demonstrative with the correct figures. This is particularly troubling given that the lost grant funding amounts were central to Dr. Mann’s case, and considering that Dr. Mann, indeed, was represented by very skilled and seasoned attorneys. The attorneys’ assertions that they knew Defendants would “deal with” making the corrections during re-cross strain credulity and nevertheless fail to explain why the use of an erroneous demonstrative was preferable over a non-erroneous demonstrative. To be sure, without redactions or corrective testimony, Plaintiff left the jury with misleading evidence, suggesting that he suffered damages in at least the amount of $9,713,924.00. The Court rightfully concluded that Plaintiff and his attorneys acted in bad faith and that their litigation tactics cannot and should not be condoned in this jurisdiction. Because the Court’s Order addresses the pertinent and salient arguments that the movants presented in the instant pleading, the Court hereby declines to address further any other assertions set forth in their filing seeking reconsideration. As to Dr. Mann, in particular, he was indeed ultimately responsible for the conduct of the litigation of his case and it was his responsibility to ensure that the facts of his case were presented truthfully and straightforwardly, so that the jury could reach a fair and reasonable decision based on the facts. Furthermore, he was tasked with knowing the facts of his case, one he filed in 2012. The Court observed during Dr. Mann’s own testimony that he often expanded his answers exceeding the bounds of the questions asked when it suited him. He could have done so, here, when his attorneys explored all aspects of the subject demonstrative except for correcting the incorrect loss amounts contained in the demonstrative. Again, to argue that he made corrections during discovery serves no purpose when he elected not to make the corrections for the factfinders’ consideration during trial. To argue further that Dr. Mann and his attorneys knew that Defendants would make the corrections during re-cross examination misses the point and presumes that the Court would have even allowed re-cross examination. Such a trial tactic does not explain why experienced attorneys and a sophisticated client would risk having the Plaintiff’s credibility unnecessarily brought into question when the stakes were so high. The only explanation the Court could glean is that each knew that if the jury saw the $9.7 million figure, and it went unchallenged or inadequately challenged, the jury might have finally been presented with something tangible in deciding compensable damages. While Plaintiff and his attorneys find nothing wrong with such practice, the Court simply cannot condone such bad faith litigation tactics, particularly in a case that had been zealously litigated across several years and a case involving complicated facts. Thus, the Court’s ruling must stand. It is the Court’s duty to punish and deter bad faith litigation tactics.

The judge’s comments, of course, are very good, but the fact remains that Mann was able to manipulate the system to continue the process as punishment. That’s an indictment of our judicial system if there ever was one. More than that, it has allowed Mann to escape justice. His reputation is damaged to be sure, but he’s still out there, now operating from an Ivy League perch and engaging in the same despicable tactics he used against Tim Ball. Moreover, the utter childishness of his response to the previous court order shows us he learned nothing from the Climategate calamity in which he was the principal anti-hero. Such as the nature of the climate science cabal.

