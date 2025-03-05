The Mann v. Steyn case, now well into its second decade with no end in sight, just entered the beginning of the beginning of the beginning of the end…maybe. But, putting aside the filthy, corrupt nature of the DC courts, it’s now starting to become fun for spectators at least.

Reading will recall the trial ended with a wholly inappropriate appeal to the jury by Michael Mann’s white shoe lawyer to forget about the facts and just remember Mark Steyn was a guest host for Rush Limbaugh. The jury couldn’t completely ignore the facts and, so, gave Mann a $1.00 award but then added in $1 Million in punitive damages for daring to fill in for Rush or something. It was beyond ludicrous, of course, as punitive damages are supposed to bear some reasonable relation to the actual damages.

The jury undoubtedly knew that but still wanted to “send a message,” even if but temporarily. The judge knew, too, and waited as long as he could to correct things with the following decision:

Yes, the judge did the right thing … sort of anyway … but here’s the thing: Steyn’s legal team had suggested $5,000 or less:

Mr. Steyn contends that the million-to-one ratio awarded must surely raise the suspicious eyebrow of this Court, with the Court of Appeals having [already] deemed a ratio of 145-to-one ratio “staggering.” Mr. Steyn proffers that, if punitive damages are to be awarded, an award of $5,000 or less would be appropriate. Dr. Mann maintains that a ratio analysis would prove an inadequate analysis because the reputational harm he has suffered is hard to quantify, but that the Court must consider the necessary deterrent effect for future behavior in upholding the punitive damages award. Interestingly, Dr. Mann does not cite a single case involving claims of defamation or otherwise, in the District of Columbia or elsewhere, that supports an award of punitive damages with a ratio of one million to one. Here, Dr. Mann’s emotional and reputational injury surely falls into this category of the monetary value being difficult to determine, but at the same time, the jury award having a ratio of a million-to-one, indeed, “raises a judicial eyebrow.”

The $5,000 suggestion by Steyn’s lawyer was brilliant as it gave the judge a little cover to do the right thing, which was, in reality, to reduce it to nothing, practically speaking. And, here’s the best part, from one of the other lawyers in the case:

Everything is on appeal, of course, and it’s very possible the whole thing will be thrown out, but isn’t it glorious that Mann is, at this point, over $530,000 in the hole? Will his secret sugar-daddy funder of his lawsuit pick up that, too?

