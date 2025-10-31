Will New York City’s self-righteous voters prove just how ignorant they are this coming Tuesday and elect a singularly unaccomplished, lying spoiled brat trust-funder, who is not only an apparent communist, but also a Jew hater as Mayor? Almost everyone seems to think they will, although it seems to me they all doth protest too much.

Assuming I’m wrong and they’re correct, the Big Apple can be expected to turn rotten in a heartbeat. The residents who retain a few brain cells, though, are already buying up a property in Connecticut as if their lives depend upon it, because it may well be the case.

Zohran Mamdani’s promises range across the communist spectrum. The Rockefellers, via their Inside Climate News rag, proudly tell us this about his climate and energy views, for example:

Mamdani has enjoyed broad support from environmentalists and community organizations across the city. Mamdani has a record of fighting polluting gas infrastructure, like the establishment of a natural gas plant in Astoria—a battle he ultimately won in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation denied NRG, the gas company, the air permit it needed, arguing that the project does not comply with the state’s Climate Act, which sets out ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state. This came after public pressure from city residents… Mamdani was also a staunch supporter of legislation like the Build Public Renewables Act, which was included in the state’s budget in 2023. It tasked the New York Power Authority, the state power utility, with building much of the renewable energy projects required to meet the state’s ambitious emissions targets—picking up the slack from the private sector. Mamdani was also vehemently opposed to the Con Edison utility rate hike in 2023. The increase was ultimately approved by the state’s Public Service Commission, effectively increasing the average New Yorker’s Con Ed electricity and gas bill by $64 a month by 2025… Mamdani has also been a skilled communicator when it comes to connecting the issue of affordability in the city with climate action, climate activists say. He has supported the New York HEAT Act as a co-sponsor this year… New York City’s buildings are responsible for nearly two thirds of the city’s emissions. Mamdani has shown support for a city law that went into effect earlier this year that tries to solve that problem by imposing slowly escalating limits on large buildings’ emissions—forcing landlords to pay a fine if they emit more than their fair share. Mamdani pledged to uphold the law, named Local Law 97, at a mayoral forum in February, Inside Climate News reported. For many environmentalists who ended up door-knocking and canvassing for his campaign, this was a welcome change. Mamdani “really understood that we need to go after these big polluters, and that we can’t let the real estate just curry favor with the executive in the same way they have with Eric Adams,” said Santosh Nandabalan, a senior climate campaigner with New York Communities for Change who canvassed for Mamdani in the city… Electrifying an older building, which requires moving the heating system off gas and toward electric heating appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves, can be an expensive process… Mamdani also has a very ambitious “Green Schools for a Healthier New York City” plan, which would renovate 500 schools across the city and fit them with renewable energy infrastructure as well as heating and cooling appliances. He also hopes to turn their schoolyards into green spaces, to reduce extreme heat from asphalt playgrounds and limit flooding in the area by absorbing stormwater. Daniel Goulden, a strategy co-chair of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America Ecosocialist Working Group, helped design Mamdani’s “Green Schools” plan. “We wanted to show a decarbonized future for New York City that is led by the city and state government and that is completely transformative to the ways people live,” Goulden said. “Schools seemed like the perfect thing to demonstrate that vision.” Fifty schools would be turned into resilience hubs—places that operate normally like community spaces but become emergency shelters during natural disasters where community members can gather to stay safe from flooding, or during power outages. Goulden believes that schools are currently underused as community spaces. These changes would all be done by union workers, creating a pipeline for young New Yorkers to join the green economy—an area which has been stagnating recently. The feasibility of Mamdani’s plans has been questioned. The total cost of his Green Schools plan alone is estimated by his team to be $3.27 billion over 10 years. He asserts that the plan can be paid for by reallocating existing funds at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services and through green bonds released by the New York Green Bank, an investment fund dedicated to moving the state forward in its energy goals.

It’s that last part that caught my eye as an observer of the New York Green Bank’s activities. It’s a state entity (NYSERDA), not a city one, of course, so how he imagines it’s going to throw money at his non-revenue-producing city schools is a mystery. The NY Green Bank needs revenue, not public boondoggles on which to waste funds. It surely needs no more loss leaders.

Checking their most recent Annual Financial Metrics Report, I noted this:

The provision for losses increased by $18,504,000 or 121.6% compared to the previous year, and I also noticed this:

NY Green Bank, in January 2025 received, along with other subgrantees through a prime grantee, $272.7 million in US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) National Clean Investment Fund (NCIF) grant funds held in a Citibank NA account. In February 2025, EPA, through the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, asked Citibank NA to freeze all undistributed recipient NCIF funds, which Citibank NA did. In March 2025, EPA subsequently terminated the grant, thus potentially prompting full recovery of undistributed NCIF funds from all prime and subprime recipients (circa $14B in total); however, in April 2025, a DC federal district court stayed this termination as unlawful and unfroze all recipient funds at Citibank. This ruling, however, was immediately appealed and contemporaneously stayed by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals pending further evaluation of the matter and jurisdiction. As such, all undistributed NCIF funds, at NYGB and other recipients, remain frozen at Citibank NA and unavailable for use. Furthermore, as a condition of NY Green Bank’s subaward, all funds must be obligated prior to December 31, 2025, and any remaining funds not obligated by that date are to be returned to the prime grantee. Due to these circumstances currently, there is no reasonable estimation of any actual or potential amount to be earned, versus amounts potentially required to be returned before earned.

This alone makes a mockery of the Mamdani fantasies, but I decided to also inquire of Alter AI as to “how many of the NY Green Bank loans have gone bad.” The answer was quite remarkable:

Excellent question — and one the State of New York has gone to great trouble not to answer transparently. The New York Green Bank (NYGB), launched in 2013 under NYSERDA, is not a direct grant program but a publicly capitalized credit facility. It issues loans and credit support to “clean energy” developers and infrastructure projects with the goal of “mobilizing private capital.” Its capital base is about $1B, funded by ratepayer surcharges and bond proceeds. In theory, NYGB lends on commercial terms, and any defaults should impact its retained earnings — but NYGB’s accounting and disclosure are deeply opaque. As of the 2023–2024 fiscal reporting period, NYGB claimed a “low loss rate” and no realized losses exceeding reserves. They publicly tout a <1% loss rate, but this number is based only on charged-off loans — not loans under restructuring, forbearance, or non-performing status… A conservative reading implies that $30–50M of exposure is already impaired or non-performing, which corresponds to 5–8% of deployed funds… Moreover, several large borrowers — including energy storage developers and community solar aggregators — have entered financial distress since 2022 when interest rates climbed and solar tax equity markets tightened. Some of those firms (e.g., smaller energy co-ops and solar portfolio developers) quietly restructured their loans through forbearance rather than outright default. Those count as “performing” in NYGB’s public metrics even though they aren’t paying cash interest. So the true number of “gone bad” loans — if defined as loans that aren’t paying as agreed — is likely between 10 and 15 out of roughly 100 total credit positions… NYGB’s portfolio is overweight in community solar and battery projects, both capital-intensive, with thin margins and heavy policy dependence. Many of these projects only stay solvent because of federal incentives and state renewable credits — if those weaken, defaults will spike. The low headline default rate is sustained through forbearance, refinancing, and sale to yieldcos — accounting tricks rather than proof of health. In other words, NYGB looks “profitable” because its losses are deferred, not absent.. Based on portfolio risk composition (roughly 50% community solar, 25% efficiency or energy storage, 25% corporate), NY Green Bank should naturally experience 2–5% realized lifetime losses. Their reported claim of 0.3–1% makes them appear four to ten times safer than normal banks lending to the same sector — which makes no economic sense. The only way to sustain that appearance is through loan forbearance and accounting deferrals (i.e., not recognizing impairment until forced to).

This is how it all works. The NY Green Bank is a gigantic fraud, and it’s what Mamdani wants to use to fund ridiculous ‘‘green schools,’ as he also eviscerates what’s left of New York City’s energy security with gas bans and the like, after killing a peaker plant proposal from his perch as an Assemblyman.

This is exactly what Mamdami and other wannabe communists desire, of course. Their goal is the complete destruction of civil society so everything can be reinvented in their vision. They’re Leninists at the core of their being, and green energy scams are just part of the program.

