I have long been working on a little book about the Rockefellers and the family’s pervasive influence on our world today, about how it has been controlling us in many ways, grabbing land and, generally, making wildernesses for its own enjoyment while forcing the rest of us out using tools such as the NRDC that it created for that purpose. I published seven chapters here in 2023, but because we have added more than a thousand subscribers since then, I’ve decided to republish them over the next six days. Here’s the next chapter:

How do the Rockefeller family and its friends involved in fighting natural gas development in New York finance their activities? They have very special arrangements with the State of New York that allow them to do extremely profitable land deals.

The Open Space Institute from which New York State DEC Commissioner Joe Martens came and went after killing fracking is, of course, a child of the NRDC with overlapping boards of directors and a close relationships to the Rockefeller family.

The Catskill Mountainkeeper is the grandchild, having been birthed and run by OSI. The Mountainkeeper, in person, is Ramsay Adams, son of NRDC and OSI founder, John Adams. Both NRDC and Catskill Mountainkeeper are big-time fracking opponents and OSI is the connecting link.

OSI, until recently, was run by Rockefeller heir Christoper (“Kim”) Elliman. The organization initially shared lobbyists, board members and services with the Catskill Mountainkeeper, which was only later separately incorporated. It still shares board members. It does land deals, with the ostensible purpose of preserving open space for future generations. Those future generations just often happen to be descendants and friends of the Rockefeller family.

OSI has used subsidiary groups such as the Open Space Conservancy and Beaverkill Valley Land Trust to buy up open space around their properties; properties they’ve often acquired from Larry Rockefeller’s Beaverkill Mountain Corp.. That isn’t all they do, of course, but it’s a big part of it and, whatever they do, they seem to make money which helps them buy more land, support more staff, create more Mountainkeeper type groups, enlarge the preserves around their second-homes and the like.

Larry Rockefeller

These same folks are, operating as the Catskill Mountainkeeper and the NRDC, fight fracking and natural gas development tooth and nail. That’s no surprise because such development inevitably increases land values and threatens the ability of OSI and its affiliates to acquire land on the cheap to resell, often to the the state itself, at considerable profit.

And, making such deals has been possible for them because this gang has had many friends in high places, friends such as Joe Martens. That’s how those three current or former NRDC attorneys ended up on Governor Cuomo’s hydrofracking advisory committee, not to mention other friends of NRDC. These folks are connected.

Those connections have yielded one highly profitable deal after another. Take, for example, a 2013 sale of 266 acres of land on Overlook Mountain in the Catskill Park (Town of Woodstock, Ulster County) to DEC for the sum of $857,800 or $3,225 per acre.

There were two parcels involved, which sold for $387,200 and $187,000, respectively, in 2005 and 2008. Neither were considered arms-lengths transactions by the Ulster County Real Property Tax Services office, and its assessment of actual combined market value when sold was only $396,600, based on comparable sales. You can check the records for yourself here, by inputing the parcel number for the larger parcel (27.1-6-1.110).

Interestingly, the most valuable piece, according to the county, sold for only $85,000 in 2000, when the last arms-length sale was made. Yet, the property brought a premium price when sold to the state during a down real estate market a dozen years later. Regardless, we know the state paid the Open Space Conservancy some $461,200 more than Ulster County said it was worth and $284,600 more than the properties sold for during an up market.

What was the property really worth? Well, there are no buildings, access is via what are essentially two jeep trails and the land is literally a mountainside. It’s mountain goat territory. And, it sold for what is a price one would expect to pay for developable land, yet OSI/OSC obviously did nothing to improve it.

This is just one example, of course, and there are many. Indeed, according to the organization’s 2011 non-profit tax return OSC netted $4,003,264 on $9,985,173 of sales in assets other than securities for a nice 40% gross profit.

It also received $456,473 in government grants and its parent organization, OSI, got $11,997,689 from the public coffers. Not bad!

Get the picture? Well, that’s just the beginning. There are many contracts with OSI/OSC on file with the New York State Comptrollers Office. These folks are the classic insiders. They even got a $25 million loan was made from the Empire State Development (funds typically reserved for job creation) in 2007.

Excerpt from 2007 return filed by OSI with the IRS

And, don’t imagine this had nothing to do with the political activities of the Catskill Mountainkeeper or NRDC in fighting natural gas development so the gang could do more of the same. OSI funded 60 “grassroots groups” geared toward “expanding the constituency for conservation.” Among them was the Mountainkeeper, which, as it moved off on its own in 2011 as a corporation (it’s still integrally related, functionally, to OSI and NRDC), received a parting gift of $168,120.

The Chairman of OSI and founder of NRDC is John Adams and it is his son, Ramsay, who is the Mountainkeeper, so any pretense this is an independent organization is just that, not to mention the overlapping board members. There has been a lot of pretense, though. A self-serving NRDC blog post by the elder Adams in 2007 also offered the following:

I’m from Sullivan County, in the center of the Catskills. And I think the most important thing about that long fight was the debate it created over the future of the Catskills — a whole new awareness about what we should be doing up there. I look at the work of the Open Space Institute. Over the past 15 years they have purchased as much as 25,000 acres in the Shawangunks, as much as 18,000 in the Catskills. They are working now on farmland preservation. New York City is working on the Catskills in the watershed area. And most recently, through the efforts of a number of people, the Catskill Mountainkeeper… has been started. They are going to be working to help to organize the Catskills, the people from north, south, east and west who don’t have the same newspapers or radio stations or ways to talk to each other, yet they have common interests: in highways, and power lines, and in development, like casinos. We know these folks care deeply about the beauty of the Catskills. And once they know that they can have a voice together, we think that the future of the Catskills, the branding of the Catskills, the planning of the growth of the Catskills will take place in a responsible way. With a protected watershed, clean rivers, more trail heads, more recreation, more tourism, and more industry that is Catskill-appropriate.

Notice how he refers to OSI, his own creation and which he chairs, as “they” He does the same for the Mountainkeeper group he created for his son to run. Most importantly, though, notice how he refers to the residents of the Catskills, as the poor hillbillies who don’t have the same newspapers (presumably the New York Times) or radio stations or ways to talk to each other.

His writing is a masterpiece in pretension and condescension. It characterizes the attitude of the blue bloods in the Park and Rockefeller families who fund so much of the opposition to fracking and natural gas development, all funded with the help of the State of New York, as it turns out.

The Rockefeller land scam template is also reflected in a 2018 donation of 346 acres of family land in the Town of Mt. Pleasant, Westchester County, New York to the state as an addition to the Rockefeller State Park Preserve. The land buffered the family estates from any commoner development.

An article in the Lohud blog explained how the donation would shift the burden for roughly $200,000 in taxes on this property from the Rockefellers to other taxpayers, as the state only pays property in select instances not covering this property:

When the state of New York this fall accepts title to 346 acres donated by David Rockefeller’s estate, the pastures along Route 448 in Pocantico Hills, where his prized cattle herd once grazed, will vanish from the tax rolls. Taxpayers in Mount Pleasant, the Pocantico Hills schools, and Westchester County will be left to pick up the property tax tab of about $200,000 that the financial titan has paid until now.

The author of the post is quite correct in pointing out the inequity of a New York State code that provides for the state to pay taxes on property it acquires in some jurisdictions but not in others. New York is nothing if not a special interest state. He is also accurate in pointing out it is remaining taxpayers who must pick up the burden when land is donated or `sold to the state.

That’s just the beginning of the Rockefeller land scam, though. There are several additional aspects. First, there is the fact the land itself will simply become part of a state park named after the family that exists to buffer the family estates from development. The only thing happening here is that the family is tired of paying taxes on the land and now wants to title it to the state, but they’ll still have it as a buffer. It will still be, as the New York Times said years ago, “the Rockefeller’s back yard.”

Yes, they’ll still get its primary benefits even after they donate it. Oh, a few hikers will get to use it now, too, but the Rockefeller estates will still be surrounded by open space and protected from anything gauche ordinary folks might create by living or doing business there. The Rockefellers are simply creating a park around their own property at public expense. The rest of us can walk or run on it, but if there are more than seven of us running, we need a special permit.

The maintenance of that park will also now fall to the taxpayers, of course. But, there’s another big benefit the family will get by donating the land. It is at the heart of what these donations are all about. It is the tax credit from donating land. In this case it is probably a credit against estate taxes, especially if the land was already put under conservation easement, which the Rockefellers have been prone to do.

The key, of course, is getting a high appraisal and the Rockefellers appear to very good at getting those as I noted above. Once you have that and a state willing to play ball, you can give the property away, get paid for doing so and still own it. That’s how the Rockefeller land scam works.

The bigger land scams, in the Rockefeller case, though, are those surrounding its Catskill family holdings in Delaware, Sullivan and Ulster Counties. There, the template is to first to acquire the land on the cheap, using government money such as that $25 million state loan discussed earlier. Then, there is a donation of a conservation easement on the land to a trust under family control. This is followed by securing of a high appraisal and then selling of the property to the state. That’s how it typically works. The formula is now being picked up in Pennsylvania, in fact.

Because the Catskill land scams depend upon first being able to acquire land on the cheap from desperate families who can’t hold onto it, fracking is a huge economic threat to them. It resulted in Exxon’s XTO subsidiary paying as much as $6,500 per acre for just a gas lease signing bonus in the Deposit, New York area, in fact. The disruption this caused, and has the potential to cause, to Rockefeller plans to “strategically parkify” everything within proximity to its Catskill holdings was and is enormous.

It isn’t just the Catskills, though. Some very revealing documents obtained through Freedom of Information requests made to New York State DEC reveal similar activities in the Adirondacks relating to land that was owned by the Finch, Pruyn and Co. paper company. It is well outside the gas region. The deal illustrates, though, how it all works in the Catskills and elsewhere as well. It tells us why the Rockefeller agenda is threatened by natural gas development.

The deal is generally described in a February 14, 2008 news release from OSI. The key paragraph for anyone wanting to know the real story is this one:

“The agreement between DEC and TNC is history in the making,” said Open Space Institute (OSI) President Joe Martens. OSI provided a $25 million loan to TNC to help it acquire the property from Finch, Pruyn. “It is based on sound ecological principals, common sense and open dialogue. It will ensure the protection of a vast and increasingly important biological landscape, boost local economies and maintain many traditional uses of the properties,” Martens said.

This was prior to Joe Martens becoming DEC Commissioner, when he worked with OSI. He later returned there after his assignment to the state agency of course, in a worst case example of revolving door government. Martens, in the news release above, claimed OSI loaned $25 million to The Natural Conservancy (TNC) to help it acquire the property.

That’s only half the truth, though. The $25 million loaned by OSI appears to be the same $25 million Empire State Development loaned to OSI and discussed earlier in this chapter.

Joe Martens and OSI, in other words, orchestrated a deal where the State of New York would funnel money through OSI for TNC to acquire the Finch, Pruyn and Co. property and re-sell it to the State of New York.

Why this subterfuge? If the State wanted to help Finch, Pruyn and Co. economically, why didn’t it do so directly through Empire State Development, an agency existing for that purpose? If the State simply wanted the land, why didn’t it acquire it directly? Why were TNC and OSI necessary?

Well, for starters, there was money to be made by all the players and cronies involved. Blue Wolf Capital Management, a private equity firm deeply involved in the transactiondescribes the deal as follows (emphasis added):

Finch Paper was over 140 years old when Blue Wolf made its investment in 2007, and was led by an inflexible and litigious group of over 100 descendants of one of the company’s founders. The company was and is a leader in the premium uncoated printing paper market, manufacturing over 250,000 tons per year for advertising materials, book publishing and business office uses from its single mill in Glens Falls, New York – making it an attractive investment opportunity. In 2001, there had been a bitter six-month long strike, and at the time of Blue Wolf’s acquisition of the company, it had seven collective bargaining agreements covering workers represented by five unions. The existence of a fractured ownership group, the history of contentious labour relations, and the need to implement a state-of-the-art environmental programme presented obstacles to a successful transaction. Blue Wolf contacted officials at the United Steelworkers of America (the lead union at Finch) to satisfy concerns about our ability to work with the unions to improve operations. In addition to dealing with labour issues, Blue Wolf’s ultimate success in acquiring Finch, at a price below that established in a competitive bidding process, was based on our willingness to provide the sellers with liquidity for 161,000 acres of Adirondack Forest timberlands. We were confident in this transaction because of our ability to sell the timber to a unique buyer, one to which the family owners would have never agreed to sell to, The Nature Conservancy. As a result of this transaction, 161,000 acres of environmentally sensitive forestland was transferred to the ownership of The Nature Conservancy, and ultimately, much of it in turn passed on to New York State. The Nature Conservancy also re-hired Finch Paper LLC to manage the land for them in a sustainable manner. The acquisition of Finch Paper is an example of how Blue Wolf’s investment strategy works. In this instance, because of our ability to navigate a series of complicated situations, including a divided family ownership, contentious labour relations, material environmental concerns, and the sale of land and equipment, we were able to acquire a $25 million of annual EBITDA business for $52.5 million. Moreover after taking control of the company, we were able to use the goodwill generated to rationalize the company’s cost structure, create incentive plans for both management and hourly staff, reposition the brand name and refinance to reduce interest costs.

Were OSI and TNC the vehicles used to secretly abscond with the land of a company under duress? Well, the name Blue Wolf Capital Management offers a hint. Who is Blue Wolf Capital Management? Well, it’s the creation of Adam Blumenthal, a big-time donor to Andrew Cuomo’s last campaign, and Josh Wolf-Powers. It’s a “New York – based private equity firm specializing in middle-market investments” that “focuses on companies with complex issues, including government contracting, union relations and financial distress.”

There’s no indication who all its investors might be, but we know Blue Wolf folks frequently appear together with Rockefeller entities in discussing investment opportunities (e.g., this conference at the Rockefeller Foundation’s ritzy Bellagio eco-resort).

There’s also other money to be made with these sorts of land deals. Take, for example, this run-down of one of OSI’s Catskill deals from their 2008 IRS return:

Is this what it appears?

Did the Open Space Conservancy (OSC), a subsidiary of OSI, more than triple its money by getting the State of New York to pay $6 million for buildings that were included with improvements attached to land it bought for $2.1 million? If so, OSI is using the taxpayers as a piggy bank to make its wilderness.

And, make no mistake about it, that wilderness is for the enjoyment of the Rockefellers. Here is an e-mail a TNC official mistakenly sent to the wrong individual illustrating what he really thought about the family (emphasis added):

Next Wednesday, I am squiring some heavies into Follensby Pond. Two of them have asked for sea kayaks… Gil Butler, is a major (millions) supporter and avid paddler. He owns a fleet of custom kevlar kayaks that he sprinkles at his homes around the world (France, Chile, South Carolina, Maine and British Columbia. Rather than have his staff drive a boat in, he asked me to arrange something sleek… The other kayaker is Kim (Christopher) Elliman. He is a member of the Rockefeller family that owns Ampersand Park. We are having dinner and staying the night there next Tuesday and launching from Stony Creek Ponds outlet on the Coreys Road just outside their gate and then paddling down the Racquette and then up the Follensby outlet. The other lovelies will be paddling canoes… It’s shaping up to be a real shakedown…

Shakedown may be a Freudian slip. The application submitted to the State for the acquisition of the Finch property was, as one entity who reviewed it relates, “ambiguous, vague and suspicious.” The purchase of an easement would have sufficed to protect the resource at far less cost than fee simple acquisition.

Questions about alternatives were ignored, ordinary woodland used for pulp production was treated as if it was an unusually critical environmental resource and assertions were made about threats that did not exist. It had all the features of a sham document. Our reviewer summed it with these observations to the Governor in 2013:

The Fee Title Purchase cost the State roughly $100 million, plus ongoing expenses, whereas an easement purchase would have cost roughly $30 million, and would have generated substantial returns for both the State and local economies. The State neither can afford the purchase, nor the management costs, and is now indefinitely liable for property tax payments to the local municipalities. Most if not all of the towns and villages in the Adirondacks adopted formal resolutions opposing the acquisition. Several groups publicly stated their opposition to the fee title acquisition. A few include: The Local Government Review Board, The New York State Conservation Council, The Adirondack Landownersʼ Association, The Empire State Forest Products Association, and The New York State Snowmobilers Association, whose combined memberships are over 300,000 people. All of the affected family recreational clubs, 24 clubs with over 200 cabins, opposed the transaction, and these clubs contributed roughly $10 million per year to the local economy. The clubs were also extraordinary environmental stewards. The acquisition permanently eliminates forest products industry activities, valued at $450.00 per acre per year, with an annualized lost opportunity cost of $30 million per year. The forest products companies not only managed the land to the highest standards, but protected it from invasive species, currently an imminent threat to Adirondack Forests. Well-managed and protected forests sequester up to 400% more carbon dioxide than unmanaged forests, and the acquisition forfeits an opportunity for the State to gain financial and environmental benefits from carbon markets.

Yet, this land deal went through, no doubt because it was part of the Rockefeller agenda, just as so many land deals in the Catskills are. Finch was forced to sell to the lowest bidder.

That’s the kind of arrangement the NRDC gang wants everywhere it operates and specifically why Exxon’s very valuable gas leases in the Catskill-Delaware region represent such a threat to them. Natural gas development will put land prices beyond reach for the bottom feeding gang. The Constitution Pipeline was a threat for the same reason. One also wonders whether the Rockefellers are invested in Blue Wolf Capital Management? Will the New York Times will take a look? Don’t count on it.

#Wilderness #MakingAWilderness #Rockefeller #NRDC #NRDCgang