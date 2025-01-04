The MacMaster video below gets at an EV issue I’ve not seen addressed anywhere else and it’s an extremely important one: EVs, buy their nature and the nature of charging stations, serious discriminate gainst the disabled, and just as the case with eagles, whale and trees, the promoters are ready to throw them under the bus, too, as this image alone from the video illustrates:

Imagine trying to maneuver a wheelchair in the situation depicted and think about what’s involved for the disabled person trying to go back and forth between the charger and the EV. There are numerous challenges and The MacMaster goes through them all:

The situation described is what you get when you put ‘experts’ in charge, especially those focused solely on promoting EVs to save the planet while ignoring the plights of the men and women occupying it.

Well done, Lee!

#EVs #MacMaster #Disabled #UK #EVcharging #Range #Climate #Experts

