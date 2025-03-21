"Make My Money Matter" Goes Out Of Business As Pensioners Reject "Saving the Planet" Celebrity Hype
Nick Maughan is a British businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He made his money by founding a company called Maughan Capital, which invests in technology and real estate development, among other things. He’s also created a private foundation named after himself — the Nick Maughan Family Foundation — and is big into environmental causes, of course. The NMFF seeks “to mitigate the effects of climate change by supporting progressive conservation and carbon sequestration schemes around the globe.” One of its environmental beneficiaries was a cause called Make My Money Matter (MMMM) and it made Vaughn’s money matter but not in the way he hoped.
The Nick Maughan Family Foundation is proud to support the work of Make My Money Matter (MMMM). MMMM is a people-powered campaign fighting for a world where the public has the knowledge to align their pensions, savings, and investments with their values relating tomclimate change and the environment.
Co-founded in 2019 as a non-profit organization by internationally recognised film writer and director Richard Curtis and former Number 10 DFID special adviser Jo Corlett, MMMM aims to persuade the Big 5 UK high street banks to re-direct their pension investments into greener
and more sustainable options.
Richard Curtis, Co-founder of Make My Money Matter, has stated:
“Thanks to an incredibly generous grant from The Nick Maughan Family Foundation, Make My Money Matter will be able to increase public awareness about the power of our money in banks and pensions - and drive action that helps tackle the climate crisis, not fuel the fire.
We believe our money is our most powerful weapon to help build a better world – and this generous donation will help make sure that the trillions invested by individuals via our banks and our pension schemes work for the good of people and for the planet. Thank you!”
MMMM is currently partnered with some of the biggest names in the sustainability and conservation sector, including NGOs such as WWF, the Green Finance Institute and Accounting for Sustainability.
According to their own research, between 2016 and 2021, HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds collectively funnelled $368 billion into the fossil fuel industry. This wholly unacceptable practice will not be amended without the public demanding change, and there has never been a more urgent time to divert people’s pensions to more environmentally sustainable initiatives.
MMMM has had many successes in its mission so far, such as attending the world’s first net zero pension summit as well as launching a green pension charter. The Nick Maughan Family Foundation is proud to be able to support the continuation of their work as part of NMF’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovative environmental causes in both the UK and internationally.
It’s not clear how “attending the world’s first net zero pension summit” counted as a success, but that’s how little it took to get Vaughn’s money at the outset. And, this is what happened with that money:
The celebrity-endorsed green finance campaign group, Make My Money Matter, is to close after five years.
The group, co-founded by Four Weddings and a Funeral film director Richard Curtis, cited a lack of funding for the decision.
Make My Money Matter campaigned to get pension providers and banks to stop financing new fossil fuel projects and halt deforestation. It ran a series of high profile advertising campaigns featuring actors such as Oliva Coleman and Benedict Cumberbatch.
It also published a number of reports which ranked DC pension providers on their actions taken to address climate change. The group has worked with a number of DC pension providers including NatWest Cushon and Legal & General.
In an email sent to supporters the group said: “As a non-profit, we’ve relied on philanthropic funding which has declined in recent years and it’s not possible for us to continue our work.”
Maughan, in other words, apparently had enough of MMMM wasting his money on self-promoting actors and with nothing but a handful of reports and receipts from attending conferences to its credit. It turns out there is more to making money matter than was initially supposed. And, pensioners want their money to make money. Who’d have thought it? Interesting, too, is that Maughan is “also a director of CSX, the carbon exchange focused on biomass carbon sequestration measurement,” which is anything but non-profit. Hmm….
