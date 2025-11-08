The MGUY discusses fires caused by rooftop solar panels, which have increased at rates much faster than installations.

Much of the data in the MGUY’s video and The Telegraph article he quotes comes from InsuranceBusiness, which quotes data from QBE, a company it describes as follows:

QBE Insurance Group Limited is a general insurance and reinsurance firm with operations in 27 countries. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and offers personal, commercial, and specialty products and risk management solutions. The company provides insurance to policyholders in more than 140 countries.

Here is that solar panel data (emphasis added):

QBE has warned that solar panel-related fires are increasing at almost twice the rate of new installations across the UK, heightening loss exposure for property insurers and risk managers as renewable energy adoption accelerates. According to QBE’s Freedom of Information (FOI) analysis, fire services responded to 171 solar panel fires in 2024, up 60% since 2022. Over the same period, installations rose just under 30%. The insurer said the data points to the emerging issues of installation quality, maintenance and system reliability as key loss drivers. “Solar technology is an essential part of the UK’s clean energy transition, but the rapid pace of deployment is cause for concern for risk management,” said Adrian Simmonds, practice leader for property risk solutions at QBE. “Our analysis shows fires involving solar panel fires have risen at twice the rate of new installations over the past two years. Safe solar panel installation and maintenance are essential to reducing fires.”

Most fires in 2024 occurred in residential properties (97 cases), followed by commercial buildings (27), highlighting that domestic adoption - often with limited inspection regimes - represents a growing exposure for home and SME underwriters. QBE’s findings showed the majority of incidents began in the inverter or panel itself, components known for high heat output and sensitivity to poor installation. For insurers, these failures present both direct property damage and potential liability risks, particularly where uncertified contractors are used. As solar panels become standard features on commercial and industrial buildings, QBE warns of complex claim scenarios involving business interruption, subrogation, and warranty disputes. Larger systems with integrated battery storage add further risk, with batteries already linked to more than 1,300 fire incidents nationally in 2024, the company said.

This is what green energy evangelists never want to talk about.

