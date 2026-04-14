Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
35m

There is so much in this article to comment on.

Maine - (and others) it's all about the electricity. People are seeing their electrical bills increasing, and their getting PO'd. The blame has to be put 100% on the renewables. This is not FREE ELECTRICITY. this is the world's biggest scam.

AI is coming and the AI Data Centers need electricity. That kind of electricity can only come from natural gas and coal and nuclear. End of story. The renewable industry needs their own grid network, and all that generated electricity needs to be focused to power the EV Industry. Again end of story.

America is having enough of a Challenge powering the AI Industry, it does not need the "poop" from the unreliable industry. They have their direction, and that is to batteries and EV charging stations.

I love reading what the Journal reported about the company developing an underwater Data Center. That's ingenuity at work. Or the other company constructing "docking cradles"

And then of course we get them dems who oppose Data Center construction. They need to put on their thinking caps (if there are any) and find solutions, rater than complain.

America needs many more Community Power Plants. Bring the natural gas to these locations. Grid Exempt. And America's other option is to bring coal by rail, and finish the delivery by truck if needed.

Coal Community Power Plants can operate almost as clean as the natural gas power plants.

There is all this talk that AI is going to take jobs away. If these Community Power Plants are constructed with a bit of Increased Energy Efficiency measures ( 90% plus) the combusted exhaust from the power plants will create hundreds of good paying jobs and money for the community.

The power plant is going to be requiring engineers. More jobs.

Planning this the right way will be a major benefit for America, not a negative.

Want to talk about it? Lets talk.

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