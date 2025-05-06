Doug Sheridan, the LinkedIn energy philosopher, has authored another worthy post on the subject of whether or not the UK, run amok on so many levels (e.g., free speech, immigration, grooming gangs, climate) under successive uniparty governments, can yet be saved. Here are his thoughts on that:

The Editorial Board of the UK Telegraph writes, after hosting an international climate change summit, a defiant Ed Miliband faced down domestic critics of his net zero policies. “They will not shut up, I am sure, (but) they need to know this Government is not for bending...this Government is standing firm. If they want to fight about this, bring it on.”



Well, his challenge has been taken up by none other than Sir Tony Blair, the former Labour prime minister, who has called for a radical “reset” of the Government’s green agenda. He said it was wrong that people were “being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know that their impact on global emissions is minimal”. Miliband has shown himself unprepared to countenance any suggestion that his efforts to decarbonise the grid within five years might be reckless. In the aftermath of the blackout in Spain and Portugal, the shift to renewables needs to be approached with far greater caution. Sir Tony said politicians must face the “inconvenient facts” which show that any strategy based on phasing out fossil fuels was “doomed to fail.”



He added, “Present policy solutions are inadequate and, worse, are distorting the debate into a quest for a climate platform that is unrealistic and therefore unworkable.” Agreed. When will the Prime Minister wake up and see the harm this is causing, not least to his own Government?



Our Take 1: Honestly, it boggles the mind how oblivious current British political leaders are to their nation's worsening plight. Each energy policy decision and adjustment seems as wrongheaded as the last. It's like watching an endless parade of flightless dodos leap off the cliffs of net-zero, only to perish on the rocks of economic reality below.



Our Take 2: Fingers crossed Blair's admonishments sink in. The UK is fast running out of time.

Sheridan correctly sums the energy situation, I think, but I’m not so sure our English cousins have not already run out of time unless they get new leadership. The problem is that new elections are still years away and, even then, a Nigel Farage is not going to rock the boat like Trump has. The West is but a shadow of its former self and paralyzed by philosophies that have invaded it from the inside.

A recent post in TCW, a blog published in the UK, addresses the underlying problem, which is that the West has fallen prey to the “sustainability” trap, which, at root, is the false idea that there are too many of us and our elites need to do something about it.

Despite the fact that nearly the entire world is now in the midst of a demographic implosion, the ruling class is still obsessed with overpopulation, a problem that only exists in their own mind. They have also invented theories to back it up, one of them being “The Tragedy of the Commons,” which amounts to the thought of a fellow named Garrett Hardin, A Club of Rome sort of fellow who was seeking a way to justify population control.

Here are a few excerpts from the TCW post:

The Tragedy of the Commons arguably provided not only the framework by which the economic rationale for sustainable development emerged blinking into the policy world, but also as a unique insight into the underlying motivations and hidden moral perspectives behind sustainable development. The concept in simple terms describes a (theoretical) situation where individuals, acting independently and rationally according to their self-interest, deplete a shared resource, even though it is detrimental to everyone involved… The Tragedy of the Commons was written primarily as a philosophical treatise on what would happen if humans continued to have unrestricted access to ‘the global commons.’ According to Hardin, the global commons constitute the earth’s shared natural resources, the seas and oceans, the atmosphere and, perhaps more hypothetically, Antarctica and outer space… Elaborating further on the implications of this for ‘stewardship of the planet’, Hardin suggested that it was a folly to trust people to self-regulate consumer habits or their impacts on the planet’s biosphere. Hardin warned that an innate tendency for over-consumption would eventually incur a shared welfare loss and would eventually lead to an ever-spiralling degradation of the global commons – both as public goods and of themselves. Even if some individuals were able to demonstrate restraint, he reasoned, others would simply consume or take more… For Hardin, population growth was never a passive or neutral process, largely because he understood this as an unmitigated increase in the ‘units of selfishness’ that characterise the human condition… Distrust of the masses amongst the elite, expressed by Hardin and other prominent figures, has been an open secret through the ages. Thomas Malthus was the first openly to state fears around growing population and diminishing resources. Others, such as H G Wells and George Bernard Shaw, were never shy in offering their opinions on this subject. Boris Johnson followed suit in 2007 with the dramatic statement: ‘Whatever it may now be conventional to say, that single biggest challenge is not global warming. That is a secondary challenge. The primary challenge facing our species is the reproduction of our species itself. Depending on how fast you read, the population of the planet is growing with every word that skitters beneath your eyeball. There are more than 211,000 people being added every day, and a population the size of Germany every year.’ Sustainable development has been sold as a collective environmental ideal for mankind to strive for. Whether it was his intention or not, Hardin flagged up the real motivations of those pushing this now universally embedded agenda: population control. It is the belief that there are too many people on the planet, the majority of whom are selfish, individually motivated, and concerned with satisfying excessive wants and needs that ultimately endanger the planet. The irony of this is that it is the underlying philosophy of sustainable development that, interfering with natural checks and balances, is killing us.

It’s specifically killing the UK, of course, and we see it in what Sheridan points out about the Madman Milliband, who is on a holy secular crusade that makes no sense to anyone but fellow elites.

#DougSheridan #Milliband #UK #Climate #TonyBlair #Sustainability

Share