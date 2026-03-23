Guest Post by Jim Willis at Marcellus Drilling News.

The tagline (remit) of Marcellus Drilling News is “Helping People & Businesses Profit from Northeast Shale Drilling.” Sometimes people can make money apart from leasing land and drilling. As we have pointed out many times, there is a direct connection between shale gas and the power generation market. Gas-fired power plants use (are HUGE customers for) natural gas extracted in the Marcellus and the Utica. AI data centers, which have burst on the scene over the past year or so, have an enormous appetite for electricity.

Most of the electricity used to power data centers comes from gas-fired power plants, whether those plants are owned and operated by independent power operators, or (increasingly) owned and operated on-site by the data center itself. This is the story of one farmer in northeastern Pennsylvania who became a millionaire apart from shale drilling—by selling his small farm to a data center company.

Landowners becoming wealthy by leasing and allowing Marcellus drilling on and under their land in northeastern PA is not a new story. What is new is that landowners are now being approached to sell their land so data centers can get built. And those landowners are being paid BIG money to sell. We find it interesting, and think you will too.

One place this is happening Luzerne County, Pennsylvania:

QTS, an international data center company, has spent $580 million to acquire dozens of properties in Salem Twp. for a data center campus. The properties are situated west of land Amazon acquired for a data center campus near the Talen Energy nuclear power plant. Over 6,000 jobs will be created or supported annually over an estimated 10-year construction timeline, and the company also offers internship programs for undergrads and opportunities for transitioning military members, according to the QTS website. The company operates 20 data centers nationwide and has 14 under development, according to its website, which also lists two operating centers in the Netherlands. Salem Township Holdings, a limited liability company based in Butler Twp., acquired the properties for the Salem Twp. data center campus from various land owners earlier this month and transferred the properties to QTS on Monday, according to Luzerne County assessment records. T his artist rendering of a data center appears on a QTS website page about the Salem Township Data Center Campus project. (QTS DATA CENTERS) Among the properties is Kiliti’s Family Farm, which sold for nearly $17.8 million. David Kiliti said on Tuesday that his father established the farm about 80 years ago. The farm itself is less than 100 acres, but the family acquired surrounding land over the years as well, Kiliti said. Kiliti declined to comment about the sale because he wasn’t sure if a nondisclosure agreement with the buyer was still in effect. Township supervisors amended the zoning ordinance last September to include a special data center overlay district totaling nearly 3,980 acres, allowing properties with various zoning designations to be used as data center campuses. Supervisors amended the ordinance again in December to add another 118 acres to the overlay. The zoning ordinance also requires data center operators to submit a master plan for any proposed data center campus to the township. Brian Rhone, lead zoning officer for the township, said on Monday that QTS had submitted a master plan, but it would likely be amended. A new plan likely will be submitted for review at a planning commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 26 at the municipal building. The Citizens’ Voice requested a copy of the existing master plan and supporting documents from the township right-to-know officer but received a reply indicating that officials needed an additional 30 days to respond in order to complete a legal review and any necessary redactions. QTS did not immediately reply to an emailed request seeking additional details about the data center project in Salem Twp. IF YOU GO A Salem Township Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 26 at the township municipal building at 38 Bombay Lane.

How much are PA landowners being offered for their land by data centers? We did some digging:

Landowners across Pennsylvania, particularly in rural and former industrial areas, are increasingly being approached by developers seeking to build massive data center campuses. These offers are often driven by the state’s proximity to power infrastructure, fiber optic networks, and available land. Notable Stories of Landowner Offers Cumberland County (Silver Spring Township): In late 2025 and early 2026, 86-year-old farmer Mervin Raudabaugh gained national attention for rejecting a $15 million offer from data center developers for his 261-acre farm. The offer amounted to approximately $60,000 per acre , a figure significantly higher than standard agricultural land values in the region. Raudabaugh ultimately chose to sell the development rights to a conservation trust for $1.9 million to ensure the land remains a farm in perpetuity.

Luzerne County (Hollenback Township): Rural landowners in northeastern Pennsylvania have reportedly been approached with offers as high as $175,000 per acre for a proposed artificial intelligence (AI) data center campus. These offers have sparked significant local debate, with some residents concerned about the impact on the area’s rural character and utility resources.

Lackawanna County (Archbald): A major development known as “Project Gravity” has caused controversy after the owner of the Valley View Estates mobile home park entered into a binding sales agreement with data center developers. This project involves a planned 1.62 million-square-foot facility across six buildings, which would require the eviction of the park’s residents.

Allegheny County (Springdale): Developers have also targeted former industrial sites with existing power infrastructure. In November 2025, the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Springdale was purchased for $14.3 million to be converted into a data center. Summary of Offer Amounts The offers vary widely based on the land’s proximity to high-voltage power lines and “fiber backbone” infrastructure. Reported figures include: Agricultural Land: Offers range from $60,000 to $175,000 per acre , often representing a 5x to 10x premium over traditional farming or residential values.

Industrial/Brownfield Sites: Prices for former power plants or industrial hubs can exceed $14 million for the entire site, as these locations are prized for their pre-existing grid connections.

Development Rights: For landowners who wish to resist selling, preservation groups typically pay only a fraction of what developers offer—often around 20% of the commercial value(e.g., ~$7,200 per acre for preservation vs. $60,000+ for development). Common Themes in These Approaches Aggressive Outreach: Many landowners report persistent contact from developers, sometimes leading to legal friction or “harassment” complaints as companies race to secure sites for AI infrastructure.

Infrastructure Requirements: Developers are specifically looking for parcels larger than 50 acres that are close to major power transmission lines, as AI-driven data centers require massive amounts of electricity.

#Pennsylvania #DataCenters #LandSales #LandPrices

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