Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. of Master Resource.

Robert Bibbo, self-described environmental energy analyst and observer, lamented a while back on the growing popularity of Trump relative to President Biden. He stated:

This New York Times Poll Shows Trump Leading in 5 Battleground States. A Point In Time Not Election Day Certainty. Nevertheless! Never Ever Trumpers Should be Concerned.

Bibbo then brought in some historical analysis:

In 2016 The Democratic Brain Trust saddled Hilary with a Clean Power Plant 1 War on Coal. Krugman opines 2x (NYTs) that CPP 1 delivered PA, MI & WI (46 EC votes) to elect Trump45. In 2020 those 46 votes elected Biden. Heading into 2024 the Brain Trust has saddled Biden with a Clean Power Plan 2 War on Fossil Fuels. Add the reasonable chance of midwest grid failures Trump Again is much too real. A Clean Energy Transition should be occurring but not with the RECKLESS STUPIDITY enhancing the possibility of Trump Again! And just like CPP1, CPP2 has no chance to become law.

There is a bit of a civil war with some climate alarmists warning to go slow for political reasons. But doesn’t Bibbo know that the climate is in crisis and the emergency is here? Biden, Kerry, and Gore said it. The United Nations said it. Scientist Andrew Dessler said it….

But maybe climate politics is about more that just ‘saving the planet’. Maybe it is about money and power, the Climate Industrial Complex, bleeding prosperity but at a pace that the subjects do not rebel.

I responded:

Ending the transition with an apology would be the best course of action for the Democrats. After all, wind, solar, and batteries are hardly environmental, not only uneconomic.

Joseph Toomey added:

There is no way your “Clean Energy Transition” can occur without “reckless stupidity.” … Add in the fact that the economy will be in FAR WORSE shape one year from now, together with the fact that pollsters like Times/Siena routinely over-sample Democrats in their raw data adjustment process, and these polling disadvantages will likely only grow.

No response from Bibbo, but I think he is on to something that will fully germinate in November.

