Unfortunately, Substack was not allowing us to upload images earlier today. So, we could only do videos at the time!

John Robson examines Al Gore’s failed predictions in this 19-minute video:

Enjoy! Al Gore is an unending source of good material!

#JohnRobson #AlGore #ClimateChange #Climate #CDN #ClimateDiscussionNexus

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for true justice by signing our petition!