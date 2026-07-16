Looking Back Two Decades Later at Al Gore's Failed Predictions Shows Us Just How Bad the Grifting Scheme Really Was
Unfortunately, Substack was not allowing us to upload images earlier today. So, we could only do videos at the time!
John Robson examines Al Gore’s failed predictions in this 19-minute video:
Enjoy! Al Gore is an unending source of good material!
#JohnRobson #AlGore #ClimateChange #Climate #CDN #ClimateDiscussionNexus
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