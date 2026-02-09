Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Ronald Stein
6h

“Net-zero” is NOT affordable by the 6 billion living in poverty!

It’s disheartening that the wealthier country governments have chosen electricity generation “winners”, i.e., wind and solar, to generate electricity, paid with taxpayer funds, to support the Government Mandates and Subsidies. These actions are unethical to the entire population of 8 billion on this planet, and an insult to the taxpayers in those wealthy countries.

These same political leaders in the wealthier nations are oblivious to the fact that “net-zero” is NOT affordable by the 6 billion living in poverty! Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on planet Earth, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.

Dick Storm
10h

Thank you Tom! I appreciate your spreading the true facts! This and many other fine articles that you publish. Godspeed!

