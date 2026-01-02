This story from the BOE Report largely speaks for itself and may be called the Shale Revolution - Part II (emphasis added)I:

The U.S. in 2025 became the first country to export more than 100 million metric tons (mmt) of liquefied natural gas in a single year, powered by the startup of production from new plants, preliminary data from LSEG showed. The world’s largest LNG exporter sold 111 mmt of the fuel, almost 20 mmt more than its nearest rival Qatar and nearly 23 mmt more than it did last year, LSEG data showed. U.S. shipments accounted for roughly a quarter of global LNG exports last year.

Venture Global’s Plaquemines facility – the country’s second-largest export plant – delivered 16.4 mmt in 2025 after sending its first cargo in December 2024, LSEG data showed. Alex Munton, director of global gas and LNG at research firm Rapidan Energy Group, said the 24% year-on-year growth came down to high utilization across onstream terminals and a rapid ramp-up at new facilities. The annual record was supported by a monthly milestone in December when the U.S. exported 11.5 mmt, a record for a single month, the data showed. In 2025, the U.S. set five monthly production records. “It is remarkable that in nine years the U.S. has gone from zero LNG exports to over 100 mmt…”

Just incredible! The Shale Revolution has lowered energy prices, delivered prosperity, increased our exports, and saved arrogant Europe’s sorry behind. The spectacular success of American LNG is Part II of the revolution and looks to grow and grow. What could be better?

