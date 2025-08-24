Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
America has a tremendous need building right now for natural gas. Storage is needed as are many more pipelines. The one thing that no one seems to be catching onto is Increasing Natural Gas Energy Efficiency. Why?

As we came out of the 50’s and 60’s our automobile industry started working to make our cars run further on a tank of gas. Can you imagine what it would be like today with the number of vehicles we have on the road today, could we even bring up and produce enough gasoline?

AI is doing the same thing to America right now to natural gas. We are blessed as a country that we have the resources, but when is our government and the people going to also catch on and realize that our natural gas can be used so much more efficiently. I am not thinking about the environment, but just Americans being wise. You don’t go into a Subway everyday and order a foot long and throw 1/2 of it away - everyday. If anything you would wrap 1/2 of it and eat it later, or pass it on to someone else to enjoy. Why is it taking so long for America to realize it and do the same with our natural gas?

Have A Fantastic Weekend everyone.

Ed Reid
The growth of data centers is also "creating a pipeline imperative".

