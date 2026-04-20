Despite the worldwide collapse of the energy transition in the face of energy demands that cannot be met with solar and wind, there are still plenty of folks who imagine it's all just a matter of addressing the intermittency problem with battery storage. And, most of these people are still oblivious to the dangers of the large lithium batteries involved. Indeed, I was in a meeting three weeks ago discussing a proposed land development when one of the participants casually commented that solar energy combined with battery storage seemed to be the way to go.

The dangers of large battery storage and EV charging are still not emblazoned in the public consciousness, and that’s why it’s important to continually raise the issue. Today, I do so with two videos. The first is a 5-minute video from StacheD Training and deals with a huge fire at an Australian battery recycling facility:

The second video is from Barry Crampton in the UK who dissects the issues with an EV charging fire in Pittsburgh. It’s a 25-minute video but Barry addresses most of the problems in just the first few minutes, so check out the beginning at least.

Readers will also recall several earlier videos we have shared that address fires in BESS systems, such as the ones in Walkill, New York, adjacent to children’s schools, which have twice resulted in fires over the last few years. Large lithium batteries in cars or anywhere else are dangerous. It cannot be denied.

#Lithium #Batteries #EVs #Fires #Chemicals

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