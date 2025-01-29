Ever heard of the Lister? I hadn’t and I’m passing this along to our own automotive correspondent Bob Tomaine to see what he knows about the car, but listen to Geoff at Geoff Buys Cars explain how the ZEV mandates tolls for them as well:

The UK is self-destructing at a dizzying pace under its crazy left, ugly green Labour party government. When classic British car makers are being forced out of business to meet phony climate targets, it’s all but over. You can hear it in Geoff’s voice and the realities of taking dodgy science seriously.

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #Lister #ZEV #Mandate #AutoIndustry

