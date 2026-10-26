Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
15h

Who could have seen this coming? This was a catastrophic failure and the demise of the company took a hazard off the road and the investors should have known it was a highly risky investment.

Reply
Share
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
20hEdited

All battery electric vehicles have the risk of intense battery fires. But some manufacturers are more reliable than others. Lion seems to be the worst, and their demise is a good thing. Then there was the bankruptcy of Proterra. The truly sad part of all this is the way so many school districts got left in the lurch - they ended up with buses that didn't run and couldn't be fixed for lack of warranties or parts.

I did a report on Sandy Transit in my town in Oregon and concluded that if you're determined to buy an electric bus, (not that I would ever recommend it) Gillig is an established and reliable company. I'll be doing an update on Sandy's three Gillig EV buses in November, when I attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for their three new chargers.

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/things-i-learned-about-battery-electric?utm_source=publication-search

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture