Lion Electric, the Canadian electric bus maker, has been the subject of several posts on this substack, including here and here. Now, we know from this 3-minute StacheD Training video that it was even worse than we thoughtt:
Electric buses are coming to an ignoble end!
#StacheDTraining #EVs #ElectricBuses #LionElectric #Canada #CanadianMounties #Fraud
Who could have seen this coming? This was a catastrophic failure and the demise of the company took a hazard off the road and the investors should have known it was a highly risky investment.
All battery electric vehicles have the risk of intense battery fires. But some manufacturers are more reliable than others. Lion seems to be the worst, and their demise is a good thing. Then there was the bankruptcy of Proterra. The truly sad part of all this is the way so many school districts got left in the lurch - they ended up with buses that didn't run and couldn't be fixed for lack of warranties or parts.
I did a report on Sandy Transit in my town in Oregon and concluded that if you're determined to buy an electric bus, (not that I would ever recommend it) Gillig is an established and reliable company. I'll be doing an update on Sandy's three Gillig EV buses in November, when I attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for their three new chargers.
https://alchristie.substack.com/p/things-i-learned-about-battery-electric?utm_source=publication-search