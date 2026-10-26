Lion Electric, the Canadian electric bus maker, has been the subject of several posts on this substack, including here and here. Now, we know from this 3-minute StacheD Training video that it was even worse than we thoughtt:

Electric buses are coming to an ignoble end!

#StacheDTraining #EVs #ElectricBuses #LionElectric #Canada #CanadianMounties #Fraud

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