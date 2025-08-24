Winston Churchill famously wrote a book titled “While England Slept” that addressed England’s unpreparedness for the war that inevitably came. Someone will soon write a similar book about England’s unpreparedness for an energy crisis surpassing all others as the U.K. persists in pursuing an energy transition that can only lead to bankruptcy and blackouts.

Doug Sheridan has the story:

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard writes in the Telegraph, Ed Miliband has one elemental task as UK Energy Secretary. He must slash the cost of electricity. All else is secondary.



As matters stand, Miliband is not just failing, he is in danger of failing heroically on every front at once. It is not that he is too green—it is that his whole strategy is misconceived. He is captured by vested interests. He is wasting billions by the fistful on the wrong technologies. He is bending every sinew to meet his clean power target of 2030, allowing this absolutist goal to distort all else.



It is a fundamental error to try to decarbonise the last 10% of the nation's electricity generation before the 2040s. It becomes exponentially more ruinous at around that level. There are other low-hanging fruit to pick at much lower cost.



Lord Houchen, the Tory Mayor of Tees Valley, finds himself in the awkward position of having to defend the Miliband subsidies raining down on his fiefdom—many of them for projects that he views as commercial insanity—while at the same time fearing that Labour’s energy strategy will drive the British economy to the wall.



“I genuinely can’t believe that it isn’t more of a scandal that this Government is sitting there and saying they’ll reach the 2030 target when it is physically impossible. All they are doing is front-loading huge costs for an impossible aim,” he said. “We can have more nuclear or more generation of whatever kind, but the grid just can’t take it. We need a reset.”



Mistakes are part of normal politics. You face hard facts and you correct course. But that is what Miliband refuses to do. “His team didn’t do the hard work before taking office, and didn’t understand the true state of the grid,” said one energy expert.



“They thought they could just come in and build some more renewables and that it would all be easy, and now it is a complete and utter s--- show. Nobody is willing to admit how bad it is. There is a mafioso omerta.”

Our Take 1: There's an unspoken aspect to plans for the UK to be the first G7 economy to Net Zero. It's planners honestly believe it will place the nation in such a favorable light that the world's nations will beat a path to its door to manufacture their products in the UK, learn how they achieved green nirvana, etc.



Our Take 2: In reality, few nations will care about the UK meeting Net Zero. And those that do—like some in Europe, Australia and New Zealand—are angling for their own share of the imaginary blessings that will come from their own Net Zero accomplishments.



Our Take 3: In a theme that will repeat across the globe, nations that attempt to pursue the lazily conceived electrify-everything strategy will instead end up breaking the very grid they supposedly value so much.



Our Take 4: We hate to say it, but unless the UK executes a full u-turn in energy policy, the once-great nation will fade from global relevance. It's already perilously close.

My Take: England not only has untapped North Sea oil resources but also one of the thickest shale formations on Earth — the Bowland Shale — that it refuses to develop as it pursues the dumbest imaginable energy policy anywhere on Earth. But, let’s be clear, it’s not just the climate or energy. Two-Tier Kier Starmer, his sidekick Ed Miliband, and the Labour Party as a whole care not a whit for jolly old England or its people. They are only interested in pleasing European and global elites. That’s why they’re letting in hordes migrants — to replace the people — and they’re jailing social media commentators as they make a mockery of free speech. England isn’t sleeping. It’s all but dead.

#England #UK #GreenEnergy #EnergyTransition #BigGreenGrift #NetZero #Britain #EnergyPolicy #Miliband #Starmer #Labour #NorthSea #Oil #NaturalGas

