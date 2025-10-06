Doug Sheridan explains the problem with energy policy in most nations, as opposed to here, with this LinkedIn post:

Douglas Carswell writes in the Telegraph, in 2008 GDP per capita in the US and UK was roughly equivalent, and Britain could credibly claim to be a wealthy nation. How much difference two decades make. Now, output per head in the US is about 60% higher than in the UK, and there is little sign the gap will narrow any time soon. If anything, faster annual growth in the US is likely to compound the difference over time. A key factor in the divergence of the two countries is energy—the oxygen of any economy.



Since 2005, US primary energy production has increased by around 50%, energy consumption has remained relatively stable, and although energy prices have risen, they have not done so by anything like the same extent as in the UK. The US, once the world’s largest energy importer, became a net energy exporter in 2019.



Britain was once a net energy exporter, too. Since 2004, however, UK primary energy production has fallen, while a recent report found that British industry was paying the highest electricity prices in the developed world.



Why does the US manage to produce cheaper energy? One reason is states retain significant control over their own energy mix and there is no single “net zero” law that must be followed across the nation. This has allowed the US states to act as laboratories, trying out different approaches. It has also meant the US has not followed Europe and the UK, locking itself into a single, economically calamitous energy policy.

The effects of this difference in approach are stark. Many of the states that are committed to phasing out oil, gas and coal are discovering that the so-called energy “transition” is not as easy as it’s been made out. Like Britain, some have ended up having to rely on imports to fulfill their energy needs.



Differences in policy have, unsurprisingly, begun to show up in prices. According to official figures, in July, the average price of electricity for households was 26.18 cents per KWh in NY (which is rushing to approve new renewable projects), 30.07c per KWh in Massachusetts (a net zero by 2050 state) and 32.58c per KWh in California (one of the nation’s so-called leaders in green policy).



It was only 19.52c per KWh in Pennsylvania (rich in natural gas), 15.12c in Florida (repealing renewable goals), and 13.46c in Mississippi (prioritising overall energy security to drive growth).



In July, average industrial electricity prices were 18.06c per KWh in New England, but only 7.47c in Mississippi.



This cannot help but influence decisions on where people want to live and where corporations want to do business.



Bottom Line: America is, to borrow from Friedrich Hayek, built on “evolutionary rationalism,” the idea that the right answer emerges through trial and error. Europe and Britain have worse policies on energy and much else because they are governed by what Hayek called constructive rationalism, the assumption that we can build the best by deliberate design.

My Take: As a big admirer of Friedrich Hayek, I like how Doug Sheridan explains everything above in the context of “evolutionary rationalism,” but I think it’s less a matter of our federalism (letting the states do it) than our relative freedom as a whole. Hayek wrote two books, “The Constitution of Liberty” and “The Fatal Conceit” that lay out his principles best, although “The Road to Serfdom” was his most famous book.

One of those principles, of course, is liberty to make mistakes and learn from them, which is what “evolutionary rationalism” is all about. The other is the fact our human nature leads us to imagine being smart in one thing makes us smart in all things. Think Bill Gates, who has supposed his ability to produce tech products has also equipped him to address climate, vaccines, and pretty much everything else.

This fatal conceit, otherwise known as pride, the original sin, invariably leads us to “constructive rationalism” where we attempt to play God and we know how that always ends. Unfortunately, the UN, the UK, Germany and so many others have never learned the lesson.

#Hayek #Liberty #FatalConceit #DougSheridan

Share