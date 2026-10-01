Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Stanley Vick's avatar
Stanley Vick
Oct 1

Thanks for this post, Thomas. A lot of folks I know are doing what the corporate media is telling them and flipping out about diesel prices. They need to stop, breathe, and go barefoot on the grass. Gain a little perspective.

Besides, that same media spent decades trying to get exploration stopped, wells plugged, pipelines abandoned and refineries shut down. Now they’re worried about petroleum prices? Give me a break!

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Pat's avatar
Pat
Oct 1

Looking in the rear view mirror, if the promotion by T Boone Pickens ( to the Obama administration) to provide an incentive to truckers and fuel stations to utilize compressed natural gas as their fuel had not been ignored, we would be in a much better position.

The railroads could also be rather easily converted to burn natural gas also.

Carriers such as UPS that have converted many of their over the road trucks and their delivery vehicles to compressed natural gas are enjoying the low cost fuel.

Now is the time to push for more compressed natural gas for motor fuel!

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