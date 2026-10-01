This has to be one of my favorite Doug Sheridan posts!

Oil prices at $100 a barrel sound ominous. Gasoline near $4 a gallon feels expensive. But compared to what?



Oil reached roughly $147 a barrel during the summer of 2008. Adjusted for inflation, that’s equivalent to roughly $220 today. The comparison at the pump tells a similar story. Gasoline reached $4.11 a gallon during the 2008 peak, or roughly $6.20 today.



In 2008, the average light-duty vehicle returned about 22 mpg, and Americans drove roughly 14,300 miles per year. At peak gas prices, the resulting gasoline bill was about 7.6% of per-capita disposable income.



Today, vehicles are more efficient, Americans drive slightly less, and disposable incomes have nearly doubled. As a result, $4 a gallon means the average annual fuel bill consumes only 3.5% of disposable income. See the difference?



The average driver travels roughly 13,700 miles a year. At $4 gasoline, a typical gasoline vehicle might consume about $1,900 annually in fuel. A typical EV charged primarily at home might reduce that cost by roughly $900 to $1,000 per year. Meaningful savings, certainly, but at a cost.



Consider what that cost looks like.



In June, the average new vehicle sold for roughly $49,758, about 72% of annual disposable income. The average BEV sold for roughly $56,238, about 82% of disposable income. Compare that with 2008, when the average new passenger car cost about $23,400, or roughly 66% of annual disposable income.



The upshot?



For households already driving dependable, paid-off ICE vehicles, the relevant comparison is not between a new gasoline vehicle and a new EV. It's between continuing to purchase somewhat more expensive fuel and assuming a major new financial obligation to avoid it. A paid-off vehicle avoids depreciation, loan payments, interest expense, and often higher insurance costs.



The truth is that fuel-price spikes tend to be temporary. Oil markets are cyclical. A vehicle loan, by contrast, can remain on a household balance sheet for six or seven years. Consumers therefore risk making a long-term capital commitment to solve what will likely prove to be a short-term problem.



Our point?



Chasing fuel savings can get expensive. For drivers who travel long distances, have access to inexpensive home charging, and already need a replacement vehicle, purchasing a new car might make sense as a response to higher fuel prices. But any broader suggestion that $100 oil makes purchasing a new vehicle, including an EV, a sound decision doesn't withstand scrutiny.



For most households driving ICE vehicles, the financially rational response to $100 oil is neither a new EV nor a new gasoline vehicle. It is to keep the car they already own, reduce their driving as they can, and simply wait for today's high prices at the pump to pass.

My Take: Sheridan has it exactly right as I see it. I am very sympathetic with independent truckers, contractors, and farmers who are trying to survive high diesel prices, for example, but the facts tell us we need some perspective. Here is a chart comparing diesel prices in inflation adjusted dollars, constructed from 20 years of EIA data:

Inflation-adjusted diesel prices were higher during at least seven distinct periods over the last two decades and are trending down even with today’s high prices. They will, just as Sheridan predicts, do down again.

#Energy #GasPrices #Diesel #DiesePrices #FuelPrices

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