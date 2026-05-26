Why is it so difficult to curb the climate nonsense? Because it serves so well as an excuse to control others, to grift off the government, and to protect ruling class elites from having to put up with commoners. We have a perfect example of the last item from Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Lower Merion Township borders the City of Philadelphia and is part of the Philadelphia Main Line. It is also the ninth-most populous municipality in Pennsylvania with roughly 65,000 residents, more than many of the Commonwealth’s counties. And, here are a few other stats to indicate its wealth per ESRI:

It has 12% of all Pennsylvania homes valued at $2 million or more.

Its average home value is $908,405, some 3.0 times that of Pennsylvania.

Its households have an average net worth of $3.7 million.

Its per capita income is $102,642.

It has 16% of all Pennsylvania households with $500K of income.

Some 54% of households are classified as “Top Tier” by ESRI

Another 26% of households are classified as “Urban Chic” or “Trendsetters”

The elite nature of the community, though, may be better expressed by this story about street signs. It seems the Township had some classy-looking street signs and enough political connections to get a waiver from the Feds, who had imposed a new safety standard for such signs, allowing them to keep their not-so-special signs:

But there is an even better illustration, and it helps answer the question I posed about climate nonsense. The Township Commissioners, composed of 13 Democrats and a sole Republican, recently voted to outlaw gas-powered leaf blowers, and here is the mandated phaseout schedule: