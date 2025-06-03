Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

dave walker
Energy literacy is certainly lacking in our largely apathetic country.

Jeff Chestnut
The fear of nuclear reactors is founded in the fear mongering publicity displayed in the various media consumer by the public. The facts are quite the opposite. The federal nuckear regulations body is very typical of many other government agencies, run by tiny tyrants who want to expand their control and influence while producing little measurable work and creating and demanding in encrusted huge tones of largely worthless paper. Clearly the right thing for the public is to dethrone these government employees and start over with an agency that is functional and engaged in successful approval of nuvjear facilities. Our future electricity supply is to use nuclear reactors and not necessarily of the same design as the current existing installations. We need an agency of the federal government that is capable of moving quickly through the permitting process and active in the ongoing safety monitoring. But we don’t need a stodgy delay tactic creating bureaucratic agency that achieves little whose progress is measured in near decade long proceedings. We need to take advantage of the benefits of nuclear plants in this decade, not the next one. But requires a different skill set than the current regulatory agency employs - different staffing and different leadership; with a different purpose. The private industry designing and building nuclear plants is active worldwide with successful projects in far less time than in the USA - time to get the reform moving. We need the electricity.

